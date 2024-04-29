After being in a high-profile relationship with ex Brooklyn Beckham, Chloë Grace Moretz has kept her romance with model Kate Harrison on the down low.

Moretz and Beckham ended their on-and-off, four-year relationship in 2018, the same year the actress was spotted kissing Harrison during a night out in Malibu. Though neither Moretz nor Harrison have publicly announced their relationship status, Moretz seemingly confirmed she had a longtime partner in a November 2022 interview with The i Paper.

“I like to keep my private life private,” she told the outlet. “I’m in a long-term relationship. And I really enjoy that.”

Moretz, who has two gay brothers, has also spoken out about how people shouldn’t “assume” other people’s sexualities. “These are all societal pressures that we’re being labeled as,” she told The Independent in December 2018. “We’re all human, trying to be with the people that we fall in love with, and be the best person that we can be.”

Keep scrolling to see a glimpse inside Moretz and Harrison’s relationship:

December 2018

Moretz and Harrison became romantically linked after they were photographed getting cozy while grabbing dinner at Nobu Malibu. The pair were spotted kissing outside of the restaurant and again later that night after a visit to Soho House.

August 2022

The duo were spotted together again, enjoying a night out at Giorgio Baldi in Santa Monica, according to photos obtained by the Daily Mail. Unlike their 2018 outing, the two were not pictured engaging in any PDA but rather listening to a conversation.

January 2023

Moretz included a cute clip of herself and Harrison smiling in a New Year’s Day Instagram slideshow. “2022, thank you❤️ you’ve taught me so many things, and most importantly, thank you to the incredible people in my life,” she captioned the post. “I love you all very much and without you, this year would’ve been a whole lot different❤️ I can’t wait to see what ‘23 holds – and 10 slides is nowhere near enough.”

March 2023

Harrison joined Moretz and friends to attend one of Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour shows in Las Vegas. “Thank you @wynnlasvegas for making our TSwift dreams come true ✨ ,” Moretz captioned Instagram clips and pics from the trip. “@casaplaya.wynn @delilahlv always the best time in Vegas ❤️❤️❤️.”

July 2023

Moretz teased that she and Harrison celebrated the 4th of July together by including several pics of herself and the model in an Instagram post. “Little Time on the Cape for the Fourth 🧨,” the Nimona star captioned the snaps.

September 2023

Moretz and Harrison sat side-by-side while watching a match at the 2023 US Open.

April 2024

Fans speculated whether Moretz and Harrison had gotten engaged or tied the knot after they were each seen sporting rings on their left hands during a trip to Disneyland. Moretz’s ring, in particular, was one she had previously been seen with, having worn it to an event for W Magazine in March 2024 and at a Shanghai Louis Vuitton show earlier that month. Us Weekly reached out to Moretz’s rep for comment at the time.