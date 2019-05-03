Chris Brown is in ex-girlfriend Rihanna‘s corner. The Grammy winner publicly commented on a photo of the entrepreneur after she posted a pic of herself on Instagram on Wednesday, May 3, in skimpy lingerie from her Savage x Fenty line.

“TO BREAK DA INTERNET! KEEP RISING QUEEN,” Brown, 29, responded in the comments section on Friday, May 3.

He also requested to hear more of her work in the near future, writing, “MUSIC SOON PLEASE” in a separate comment.

Rihanna’s followers were protective of the singer, with one commenter replying, “@chrisbrownofficial get a job!!! Stay away from her !!” Another user wrote, “Actually the audacity coming from you.”

It’s not the first time the “Wobble Up” singer has popped up on the Fenty Beauty founder’s page: Fans were also outraged in November after Brown left a flushed face emoji on a photo his ex shared of herself in a pair of red panties with the word “naughty” written across the waistband.

A source told Us Weekly exclusively that same month that the pair still communicate on a regular basis. “Chris and Rihanna continue to be in frequent contact with each other. They are extremely supportive of each other’s projects,” the insider said. “There is a lot of history between the two of them. Rihanna is aware that there will be concern about her friendship with Chris, but she can handle herself.”

The former couple split in 2009 after a year of dating, when Brown physically assaulted the “Hard” songstress on the night of the 51st Grammy Awards. Rihanna later told 20/20 that the pair were arguing over a text Brown had received from another girl.

Brown pleaded guilty to one count of felony assault in June 2009 and was sentenced to five years of probation, community service and domestic violence counseling.

Though the duo gave things another shot in 2012, the “Kiss Kiss” crooner confirmed that they had gone their separate ways once more in May 2013. “I’m always gonna love that person,” he told Australia’s The Kyle and Jackie Show at the time. “I can’t be focused on wife-ing someone that young. I need to be the best Chris Brown I can be.”

Rihanna reflected on their time together to Vanity Fair in 2015: “I was very protective of him,” she said of her former flame. “I felt that people didn’t understand him. Even after … If you say I’m willing to put up with something, they think less of you—because they know you don’t deserve what they’re going to give. … Sometimes you just have to walk away.”

She added: “I don’t hate him. I will care about him until the day I die.”

