Chris-Brown-Denies-Disrespectful-Rape-Allegation

Fighting back. In an impassioned Instagram post, Chris Brown said the rape complaint against him is “false” and “disrespectful.” The R&B star issued the rebuttal on Tuesday, January 22, alongside an Instagram post with the text “This B!tch Lyin’.”

“I WANNA MAKE IT PERFECTLY CLEAR,” Brown, 29, wrote in the post’s caption. “THIS IS FALSE AND A WHOLE LOT OF CAP [sic]! NNNNNNNNEEEEEEEEEEVVVVVVVVVVEEEEEERRRRRR!!!!!! FOR MY DAUGHTER AND MY FAMILY THIS IS SO DISPRESPECTFUL AND IS AGAINST MY CHARACTER AND MORALS!!!!!”

Earlier in the day, Us Weekly confirmed the Virginia native had been detained in Paris on Monday, January 21. He’s facing charges of aggravated rape and drug infractions, according to the Associated Press. Two other people were detained in connection with the incident.

The woman claims she met Brown and his friends at a club on Tuesday, January 15, before the group moved on to the Mandarin Oriental Hotel, the scene of the alleged rape.

Brown and the two other men have since been released from custody, TMZ reports. “The investigations, which are not closed at this stage, will continue under the authority of the Paris prosecutor’s office,” French authorities told the site.

In 2018, the “Undecided” singer was sued and accused of hosting a party where a woman was allegedly raped by two of his friends, according to court documents Us obtained at the time. A lawyer for Brown denied the allegations.

Us Weekly has reached out to both French police and Brown’s lawyer for comment on the current rape complaint.

