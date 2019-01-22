Chris Brown Detained in Paris After Rape Complaint

Chris Brown was detained in Paris on Monday, January 21, after a woman filed a rape complaint, French officials confirmed to the Associated Press.

The singer, 29, was taken into custody on potential charges of aggravated rape and drug infractions. He remains in custody as of Tuesday, January 22, and investigators have another two days to decide whether to release him or file preliminary charges.

According to the AP, two other people were detained, including one of Brown’s bodyguards. The woman who filed the complaint said she met Brown and his friends at a club on Wednesday, January 16, before they went to the Mandarin Oriental Hotel, where she alleged the rape occurred.

The “Freaky Friday” crooner shared photos from Paris Fashion Week earlier on Wednesday via Instagram. “❤️Paris !” he captioned one of the snaps on the streets.

The Shade Room shared footage of Brown and rumored girlfriend Ammika Harris at a club in Paris on Monday, January 21.

The Grammy winner found himself in trouble with the law multiple times in 2018. In May, Brown was sued and accused of hosting a party at his Los Angeles home where a woman claimed she was raped by two of his friends, according to court documents previously obtained Us Weekly. Brown’s lawyer, Mark Geragos, denied the allegations at the time.

One month later, a woman named Cassandra was granted a temporary restraining order against Brown after she claimed he hit her after meeting at one of his parties. The following month, the singer was arrested in Florida from an outstanding out-of-county warrant from 2017, stemming from the musician allegedly punching a photographer during an April 2017 club appearance. He was released on bail.

More recently, Us confirmed in December that Brown is facing two misdemeanor counts of possession of a restricted species without a permit over his pet monkey, Fiji. If he is found guilty, Brown may face up to six months in jail and a $1,000 fine.

In 2009, he was found guilty of felony assault of his then-girlfriend Rihanna and was sentenced to five years’ probation and six months of community service. In 2017, his ex Karrueche Tran was granted a five-year restraining order against Brown after she claimed he threatened to kill her.

Us Weekly has reached out to French police and Brown’s lawyer for a comment.

