Chris Cuomo Tests Negative for Coronavirus

Free at last. Chris Cuomo announced during his CNN broadcast on Monday, April 27, that he has officially tested negative for the coronavirus, nearly one month after his diagnosis.

“So, I tested negative — I don’t have the virus,” Cuomo, 49, said. “Good for me. I also tested to show that I have both antibodies.”

However, the CNN anchor was quick to question whether or not he has reason to celebrate. “Here’s the new thing, do I really have great news? What does it mean that I have antibodies? Am I really immune? Do they know?” Cuomo wondered.

CNN’s chief medical correspondent, Dr. Sanjay Gupta, said Cuomo likely has some protection from the antibodies, despite the World Health Organization’s Friday, April 24, statement that evidence doesn’t currently support the notion that people who have coronavirus antibodies are “protected” from getting the virus again.

The New York Native revealed revealed his diagnosis via Twitter and Instagram. Cuomo said on March 31 that he was isolating himself in the basement of his family’s home, joking that the physical distance “actually makes the rest of the family seem pleased.”

However, the broadcast journalist later revealed that “the virus worked through the family.” Cuomo told his brother, New York Governor Andrew Cuomo, on Cuomo Prime Time on Wednesday, April 22, “It was me and [my wife] Cristina [Greeven Cuomo], and now [our son] Mario has the same symptoms she had, and he’s got the coronavirus. It’s working its way through, but they’re doing fine.”

Cristina, 50, for her part, shared photos of Mario, 14, via Instagram on Wednesday with a heartbreaking sentiment. “This virus has created a different version of me. My hope is to be stronger, healthier, smarter about the virus at large,” she wrote. “After 10 days of ups and downs, feeling good one-day and terrible the next, I am now working toward getting my son, Mario, through the virus. My heart hurts more than my head over his infection. This virus does not discriminate.”

In addition to Mario, the couple share two other children: Bella, 17, and Carolina, 11.