Standing strong together. Brothers Andrew Cuomo and Chris Cuomo have been at the forefront of the coronavirus pandemic, along with their families. Whether educating the public about the illness through government work or firsthand knowledge shared via journalism, the siblings have become associated with their response to COVID-19.

As governor of New York, Andrew served as a vessel for information and action as the state became an early hot spot for the spread of the virus. In turn, he earned praise for his reaction to the global emergency.

Chris, for his part, was one of the multitude of celebrities who tested positive for coronavirus. The CNN anchor revealed his diagnosis on March 31 but continued to host Cuomo Prime Time from quarantine in his basement.

“Sooooo, in these difficult times that seem to get more difficult and complicated day by day, I just found out that I am positive for coronavirus,” he shared via social media at the time. “I have been exposed to people in recent days who have subsequently tested positive and I had [a] fever, chills and shortness of breath. I just hope that I didn’t give it to the kids and [my wife] Cristina [Cuomo]. That would make me feel worse than this illness!”

He added: “I am quarantined in my basement (which actually makes the rest of the family seem pleased!) I will do my shows from here. We will all beat this by being smart and tough and united!”

Andrew showed his support for his brother at the time. “This virus is the great equalizer,” the politician tweeted. “Stay strong little brother. You are a sweet, beautiful guy and my best friend. If anyone is #NewYorkTough it’s you.”

Despite self-isolating away from his family, Chris’ wife, Cristina, and son, Mario, later contracted COVID-19. “After 10 days of ups and downs, feeling good one day and terrible the next, I am now working hard to get my son, Mario, through the virus,” she wrote via Instagram on April 22. “My heart hurts more than my head over his infection.”

Scroll to learn more about the Cuomo family.