Rough patch. Chris Cuomo‘s wife, Cristina Cuomo, admitted she was going through “ups and downs” as her 14-year-old son, Mario, battles the coronavirus.

“This virus has created a different version of me. My hope is to be stronger, healthier, smarter about the virus at large. 💙💙💙,” Cristina, 50, wrote via Instagram on Wednesday, April 22. “After 10 days of ups and downs, feeling good one day and terrible the next, I am now working hard to get my son, Mario, through the virus. My heart hurts more than my head over his infection.”

News of the teen’s positive diagnosis for the novel disease comes less than one month after Chris, 49, revealed his own positive results via Twitter and Instagram. The CNN anchor said on March 31 that he was isolating himself in the basement of his family’s home, joking that the physical distance “actually makes the rest of the family seem pleased.” Two weeks later, the broadcast journalist announced that Cristina had also tested positive for COVID-19.

As Chris and his wife continue on their path to recovery, they’re doing their best to help keep her son in good spirits. “This virus does not discriminate. While kids are more resilient, they can suffer the same severity of symptoms,” Cristina wrote on Wednesday. “I’m applying a modified version of my remedies for his protocol with a focus on lots of vitamins. Since his sense of smell and taste have disappeared, I am feeding him healthy foods that I normally can’t get him to touch.”

Cristina explained that she had been keeping a diary and tracking her son’s symptoms closely as he worked hard to get better. Days before revealing her son’s shocking diagnosis, Cristina admitted that the hardest part of her own health scare was not being able to be strong for her kids: Bella, 17, Mario, and Carolina, 10.

“You never know how strong you are, until being strong is your only choice,” she wrote on April 16, applauding her eldest daughter for stepping up and helping out around the house. “So much gratitude for them. I can’t wait to wrap my arms around them again.”

