On the mend? Chris Cuomo opened up about how his teenage son, Mario, is recovering from the coronavirus.

“The virus worked through the family,” the CNN anchor, 49, told his brother, New York Governor Andrew Cuomo, on Cuomo Prime Time on Wednesday, April 22. “It was me and [my wife] Cristina [Greeven Cuomo], and now Mario has the same symptoms she had, and he’s got the coronavirus. It’s working its way through, but they’re doing fine.”

Chris added, “Thank you for your concern, Andrew. Thanks for caring about my family and about me, and thank you for fighting for the people of your state.”

The 62-year-old politician, for his part, told his younger sibling that Mario, 14, is “going to be OK.”

Chris’ wife Cristina, who has been working through her own fight with COVID-19 over the last several days, revealed on Wednesday that the couple’s son has also been diagnosed with the contagious disease.

“This virus has created a different version of me. My hope is to be stronger, healthier, smarter about the virus at large,” she wrote via Instagram, sharing photos of Mario over the years. “After 10 days of ups and downs, feeling good one-day and terrible the next, I am now working toward getting my son, Mario, through the virus. My heart hurts more than my head over his infection. This virus does not discriminate.”

Cristina continued, “While kids are more resilient, they can suffer [the] same severity of symptoms. I’m applying a modified version of my remedies for his protocol with a focus on lots of vitamins. Since his sense of smell and taste have disappeared, I am feeding him healthy foods that I normally can’t get him to touch. I kept a diary of the past week including my remedies and things that I did to stay sane through it all.”

On March 31, the broadcast journalist confirmed via Instagram that he was diagnosed with the coronavirus after being “exposed to people in recent days who have subsequently tested positive.” At the time, he also hoped that he “didn’t give it” to his wife and children. (The couple, who wed in 2001, also share daughters Bella, 17, and Carolina, 11.)

Earlier this month, Chris revealed that the virus caused him to experience hallucinations and to lose 13 pounds over three days. However, he noted that the worst of his symptoms occur at night.

“The beast comes at night,” he said during a CNN town hall broadcast on April 2. “My fever has gone up a couple of degrees in, like, the last 30 minutes. Nights are tough.”

