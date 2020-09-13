Laughing it off! Mark Ruffalo and Scott Evans jokingly teased Chris Evans after the Captain America star appeared to accidentally post a NSFW photo of himself.

Ruffalo, 52, made light of the situation via Twitter on Saturday, September 12. “@ChrisEvans Bro, while Trump is in office there is NOTHING you could possibly do to embarrass yourself,” the actor wrote to his Avengers costar. “See … silver lining.”

Chris’ younger brother Scott, 36, chimed in with his own joke on Sunday, September 13. “Was off social media for the day yesterday. So. What’d I miss?” the Grace and Frankie actor tweeted.

The Knives Out star, 39, became a trending Twitter topic on Saturday after he appeared to post and delete a nude pic. Chris shared a video via his Instagram Story of himself and some friends playing a game of Heads Up. The end of the clip showed the actor’s camera roll, which included a black-and-white photo of a penis that fans assumed was his. The camera roll also included a meme of Chris with the words “Guard That P–sy.”

Some fans had lighthearted responses to the action hero’s blunder. “Chris evans did nothing wrong he just saw marvel stans asking for content it’s our fault for not being more specific,” one fan tweeted. Another person wrote, “Chris Evans deciding to save 2020 by leaking his own nudes.”

Other people took the incident more seriously and urged people not to invade the Marvel star’s privacy.

“Please help me to report Chris Evans tweets where the screenshots are seen and better spread the positive tweets because a person like him deserves to be respected and more so being the incredible person he is,” one fan tweeted. “He needs are [sic] help as a fandom we are his family. He is a good guy.”

Another fan wrote, “Everyone talking about chris evans leaking his own nudes needs to really not spread that video around. You’re violating his privacy after he realized and deleted it. yall really need to not spread that around.”

As the nude pic continued to circulate the Internet, other fans attempted to shift the focus to photos of Chris spending time with his dog, Dodger, doing charity work and being a gentleman to women.

Chris previously dated actress Jenny Slate, whom he split from in 2018. The actor was linked to Lily James in July after he and the Baby Driver star, 31, were spotted together twice in London.