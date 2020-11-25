Total Heartthrob Chris Evans Shows Off His Hidden Musical Talent

What can’t Chris Evans do? The Captain America hunk just proved he is a man of many talents as he showed off his impressive piano-playing skills.

Evans, 39, took to his Instagram Story on Tuesday, November 24, to share a video of himself playing a song written by Italian composer Fabrizio Paterlini. During the mini-concert, he wore a chunky knit sweater along with a baseball cap.

“Learning one of my favorites by Fabrizio Paterlini,” he captioned the clip.

The Knives Out actor’s efforts caught the attention of Paterlini, who tweeted: “Something in the air tells me that today is the day in which @ChrisEvans played one of my songs 😉 .”

During a 2019 profile with Men’s Journal, it was revealed that Evans has a Bösendorfer upright piano in his house. The publication noted that the Massachusetts native has been playing the instrument since he was young.

Evans previously opened up about his other hidden musical talents. “I do play some instruments. I play the piano and the guitar, and I can probably fake the drums,” he told E! News in 2011.

“I do tap dance. We grew up tap dancing,” he continued. “My mother was a dancer for a long time. We had a tap floor in our basement, so my brothers and sisters and I got lessons. We were the Von Trapps.”

Evans’ brother Scott Evans posted an Instagram video in 2015 of the A-lister playing piano while they sang a cover of James Taylor’s “Fire and Rain.” The One Life to Live alum, 37, joked that he wanted to “embarrass” his big brother by uploading the clip.

The Avengers: Endgame actor is no stranger to breaking the internet. Last month, he went viral for posting a cozy pic with his pup, Dodger, while shirtless. Shortly before that, he trended on Twitter after accidentally leaking a nude photo of himself.

“It was an interesting weekend full of lessons learned, a lot of teachable moments,” he said of the incident on The Tamron Hall Show in September. “Things happen. It’s embarrassing, but you’ve gotta roll with the punches. I will say, I have fantastic fans who came to my support. That was really nice.”