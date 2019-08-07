



Off the hook? Wells Adams revealed that Bachelor host Chris Harrison likely won’t officiate his upcoming wedding to fiancée Sarah Hyland.

“Probably not,” Adams, 35, said when asked on “The LadyGang” podcast on Tuesday, August 6, about Harrison, 48, doing the honors. “I think we’ve got a couple cool ideas for that … But Chris will definitely be there for sure.”

The Bachelorette alum revealed that the couple intends to have a “gigantic” ceremony. However, he regards the planning of the affair to be the 28-year-old Modern Family star’s “call.”

“I think that … I’m involved in the decision-making process, but … It’s not like we’re launching nuclear missiles where we both have to turn a key,” he continued. “I’m like the assistant to be like, ‘Yeah, you can turn the key now.’”

Us Weekly broke the news that Adams and Hyland were an item in October 2017, which they later confirmed on Halloween. The pair moved in together in the summer of 2018, and have maintained a strong and supportive relationship ever since.

The Bachelor in Paradise bartender proposed to the actress on July 16. The beachfront proposal was documented across the couple’s social media pages. Wells shared a sweet video of the momentous occasion, whereas Hyland posted several photos from the special day.

“That can’t eat, can’t sleep, reach for the stars, over the fence, world series kind of stuff,” she captioned the Instagram post about the pair’s next chapter.

The massive oval-shaped diamond ring is between 4 to 6 carats with an estimated price tag of $200,000.

While it is unlikely Harrison will be the celebrant at the couple’s upcoming nuptials, he has provided the service to many Bachelor Nation stars in the past. He officiated Arie Luyendyk Jr.’s wedding to Lauren Bushnell and Evan Bass’ big day with Carly Waddell, among others.

Harrison most recently conducted the service at Krystal Nielson and Chris Randone’s wedding in June, which is set to be televised during season 6 of Bachelor in Paradise. The newlyweds connected and fell in love on the spinoff franchise last year.

