Living for the moment. Engagement buzz may be swirling around Wells Adams and Modern Family star Sarah Hyland, but the Bachelor in Paradise alum exclusively told Us Weekly that he’s happy with things just as they are at the moment.

“Right now, we’re just having a really wonderful time living with each other and going down that path,” the reality star, 35, said while catching up with Us in the iHeart Radio Wango Tango podcast suite in Carson, California, earlier this month.

Adams told Us at the SugarBearHair-sponsored suite that their decision to move in together in August was a big step for the couple. “I think we’re just saying it in passing,” he said of engagement talk among the couple. “Right now, we’re just having a really wonderful time living with each other and going down that path, which, living with someone is a new thing for both of us.”

He added, “So, who knows what the future holds with that, but we’re very happy.”

Hyland, 28, had tongues wagging last month after she shared a screenshot of a headline from an article about a bride who sent her bridesmaids down the aisle with adoptable shelter dogs instead of bouquets. “I will be doing this,” she captioned the snap.

Adams revealed a similar vision for the couple’s wedding day to Us in January. “I want our dogs to be involved in the ceremony,” he quipped.

Even though the “Your Favorite Thing” podcast cohost is focusing on the present, he definitely plans to walk down the aisle with the Dirty Dancing star — someday. “It’s gonna happen eventually,” he told Us in January while clarifying his relationship status: “Everyone thinks [Sarah and I are] engaged right now. … We are not engaged, let me just say that. … I gotta get the ring.”

Adams and Hyland began dating in October 2017. The former Bachelorette star shared a sweet tribute to his love on their one-year anniversary on Instagram. “A couple hours after we took these pics, @sarahhyland said ‘when are you going to ask me to be your girlfriend,'” he captioned a series of pictures of the duo being goofy. “I said, ‘right now,’ I then double down and said ‘I’m falling in love with you.’ She responded with, I can’t say that yet.’ And then like 15 minutes later she did. Happy anniversary, baby. I love you most.”

With reporting by Emily Marcus

