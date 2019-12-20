



The Lanes are spending Christmas with the Bushnells! Chris Lane and Lauren Bushnell are spending Christmas with the Bachelor alum’s family in Portland, Oregon, Us Weekly can exclusively reveal.

The 35-year-old “Big, Big Plans” singer told Us that the couple will be splitting their holiday season between Portland and Kernersville, North Carolina.

“Since we spent Thanksgiving with my family this year, we will be spending Christmas Eve and Christmas with Lauren’s family in Portland!” Lane told Us. “This year, we won’t be starting any new traditions, however our goal is to have both of our families in Nashville next Christmas in hopes of making that a new Christmas tradition! I’ve always loved family time during the holidays, but it makes it even more special to have the girl I love right by my side.”

Lane and Bushnell, 29, exchanged vows in October after a whirlwind romance.

“I’ve been gone a majority of the time since we got married, and I can’t wait to have some downtime together!” the “I Don’t Know About You” crooner gushed to Us.

Back in April, Bushnell revealed that Lane fits in very well with her family, which includes her parents, David and Kristin, and siblings Bryant, Mollie and Brett.

“I think my parents might love him more than they love me, so,” the reality TV personality told Us at the time. “Needless to say, he fits very much into our family, and my sister just got engaged and her fiancé and him get along great. My brothers love him, so he really has become a part of the family.”

Fans first met the Bushnells when the former flight attendant competed for Ben Higgins’ heart on season 20 of The Bachelor. While Lauren got engaged to Higgins, 30, during the finale, which aired in May 2016, they called off their engagement the following May. The “Almost Famous” podcast host debuted his relationship with girlfriend Jess Clarke in February.