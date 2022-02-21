Chris Noth Returns to Social Media After Sexual Assault Allegations

A subtle return. Chris Noth started to post on his social media feed again after he previously halted his activity amid sexual assault allegations.

Noth, 67, shared an Instagram photo of his son Orion, 14, during a basketball game on Thursday, February 17. The actor also gushed about his son Keats, 2, on Saturday, February 19, in a birthday tribute posted to his account.

The Good Wife alum’s last post was in December 2021, days before several women accused him of sexual assault. In an article published by The Hollywood Reporter, one woman, who went by the alias Zoe, alleged that Noth “rape[d] her from behind” in 2004. Another woman, who used the name Lily in the report, recalled meeting the actor in 2015 and claimed he assaulted her in his New York City apartment.

The Sex and the City alum denied the allegations in a statement to Us Weekly, saying, “The accusations against me made by individuals I met years, even decades, ago are categorically false. These stories could’ve been from 30 years ago or 30 days ago — no always means no — that is a line I did not cross. The encounters were consensual.”

Noth, who has been married to Tara Wilson since 2012, was later fired from CBS’ The Equalizer as more accusations surfaced. The Wisconsin native’s scenes in the And Just Like That season 1 finale were deleted, making his character Mr. Big’s episode 1 death scene his final appearance in the series.

Before he was dropped from the HBO Max series, his costars issued a joint statement addressing the allegations against him.

“We are deeply saddened to hear the allegations against Chris Noth,” read a message shared by Sarah Jessica Parker, Cynthia Nixon and Kristin Davis via their Instagram Stories in December 2021. “We support the women who have come forward and shared their painful experiences. We know it much be a very difficult thing to do and we commend them for it.”

At the time, a source told Us that the Hocus Pocus star, 56, was “livid” and felt “blindsided” by the accusations.

“It is not about the money, but rather her legacy. Carrie was all about helping women and now, under her watch, women are saying that they have been hurt,” the insider shared. “She takes the power of being Carrie Bradshaw very seriously. With great power comes great responsibility and although SJP knows this is about him, not her, she feels like she has let everyone down.”

If you or someone you know have been sexually assaulted, contact the National Sexual Assault Hotline at 1-800-656-HOPE (4673).

