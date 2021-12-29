After celebrating the return of Carrie Bradshaw, Sarah Jessica Parker is “heartbroken” amid allegations of sexual assault against Chris Noth, a source reveals exclusively in the new issue of Us Weekly.

“She is fiercely protective of Carrie Bradshaw and livid that she and everyone else at the show has been put into this position,” the insider says. “It is not about the money, but rather her legacy. Carrie was all about helping women and now, under her watch, women are saying that they have been hurt.”

The source adds that the 56-year-old actress “feels like there has been two deaths,” referring to Noth’s Mr. Big dying in the And Just Like That premiere. Multiple women came forward to accuse the Good Wife alum of sexual assault in the weeks following the Sex and the City revival’s December debut.

“She takes the power of being Carrie Bradshaw very seriously. With great power comes great responsibility and although SJP knows this is about him, not her, she feels like she has let everyone down,” the source says, adding that Parker had “no idea” about the alleged incidents and feels “blindsided” as she “still processes what has happened.”

Noth has denied all of the accusations against him, telling The Hollywood Reporter that he “did not cross” the line with the first two alleged victims, identified as Zoe and Lily in the outlet’s initial bombshell report.

“The accusations against me made by individuals I met years, even decades, ago are categorically false,” Noth told Us via a statement at the time. “These stories could’ve been from 30 years ago or 30 days ago — no always means no — that is a line I did not cross. The encounters were consensual. It’s difficult not to question the timing of these stories coming out. I don’t know for certain why they are surfacing now, but I do know this: I did not assault these women.”

In addition to two more women accusing him of sexual assault, Zoe Lister-Jones claimed the actor was inappropriate with her on the set of Law and Order. A former stand-in on SATC also referred to his behavior when she was on the show as “disgusting.”

Amid the fallout from the claims, Parker released a joint statement with costars Kristin Davis and Cynthia Nixon.

“We are deeply saddened to hear the allegations against Chris Noth,” the three actresses wrote via Instagram Stories on December 20. “We support the women who have come forward and shared their painful experiences. We know it must be a very difficult thing to do and we commend them for it.”

Noth has also been dropped by his talent agency and will no longer be part of CBS’ The Equalizer.

If you or someone you know has been sexually assaulted, contact the National Sexual Assault Hotline at 1-800-656-HOPE (4673).