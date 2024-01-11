Chris Pratt is showing off his morning routine with his three kids.

“Breakfast is served!” Pratt, 44, shared via Instagram on Wednesday, January 10. In the photo, Pratt’s eldest son, Jack, 11, is sitting at his kitchen table eating what appears to be oatmeal. To his left are Pratt’s daughters, Lyla, 3, and Eloise, 19 months, sharing a chair.

Pratt shares his eldest son, Jack, with ex-wife Anna Faris, whom he was married to from 2009 to 2017. After their divorce was finalized in 2018, Pratt moved on with Katherine Schwarzenegger, whom he married in 2019, and they went on to welcomeLyla and Eloise.

While Pratt showed off his kids’ breakfast spread, the actor also made it clear that he’d be “fasting till noon” as part of his new year workout routine.

“OK so day 10 done. When I said that I was up before the kids yesterday, I was. And now, I’m up again before the kids,” Pratt said in a separate Instagram video on Wednesday, following his morning workout. “But I didn’t credit Katherine for nudging me in the ribs when I tried to go back to sleep. She did that yesterday and today.”

He continued, “I set my alarm and, you know, I did that thing where I was like, ‘Oh I was going to lay here with my eyes closed.’ She poked me in the ribs.”

Pratt and Schwarzenegger, 34, met at church and quickly sparked a romantic relationship.

“It was a lot of kismet, and a lot of connections, but that was where we met,” he told Extra in July 2019, one month after they got married. In August 2019, Pratt told Entertainment Tonight that he’s “lucky” to have Schwarzenegger in his life.

“God is good. I feel really good, really blessed,” he added. Everything is great.”

More than a year after they tied the knot, the couple welcomed Lyla. Their second child, Eloise, was born in May 2022. While the couple hasn’t shared too much insight into their home life with the kids, both Pratt and Schwarzenegger have gushed over their love for each other.

“Katherine just has the most amazing maternal instincts,” Pratt told E! News in June 2022 of his wife. “She just really knows what to do. I’ll follow her lead.”

When it comes to expanding their family further, the couple has no plans just yet. However, more kids are still on the table.

“I come from a big family, so I love the idea of having a lot of kids around and a big family,” Schwarzenegger told Us Weekly in October 2023. “Whatever God has in his plan for us is what we’ll do.”