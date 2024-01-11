Your account
Privacy Policy Terms and Conditions
Already have an account?
Get back to the
Celebrity News

Chris Pratt Shares Glimpse Into His Morning Routine With All 3 Kids

By
Chris Pratt Shares a Glimpse Into His Morning Routine — Which Includes All 3 Kids
Jesse Grant/Getty Images for Disney

Chris Pratt is showing off his morning routine with his three kids.

“Breakfast is served!” Pratt, 44, shared via Instagram on Wednesday, January 10. In the photo, Pratt’s eldest son, Jack, 11, is sitting at his kitchen table eating what appears to be oatmeal. To his left are Pratt’s daughters, Lyla, 3, and Eloise, 19 months, sharing a chair.

Pratt shares his eldest son, Jack, with ex-wife Anna Faris, whom he was married to from 2009 to 2017. After their divorce was finalized in 2018, Pratt moved on with Katherine Schwarzenegger, whom he married in 2019, and they went on to welcomeLyla and Eloise.

While Pratt showed off his kids’ breakfast spread, the actor also made it clear that he’d be “fasting till noon” as part of his new year workout routine.

Chris Pratt Shares a Glimpse Into His Morning Routine — Which Includes All 3 Kids
Courtesy of Chris Pratt/Instagram

“OK so day 10 done. When I said that I was up before the kids yesterday, I was. And now, I’m up again before the kids,” Pratt said in a separate Instagram video on Wednesday, following his morning workout. “But I didn’t credit Katherine for nudging me in the ribs when I tried to go back to sleep. She did that yesterday and today.”

He continued, “I set my alarm and, you know, I did that thing where I was like, ‘Oh I was going to lay here with my eyes closed.’ She poked me in the ribs.”

Florence Pugh Defends Zach Braff Relationship

Related: Unlikely Celebrity Couples Over the Years

Pratt and Schwarzenegger, 34, met at church and quickly sparked a romantic relationship.

“It was a lot of kismet, and a lot of connections, but that was where we met,” he told Extra in July 2019, one month after they got married. In August 2019, Pratt told Entertainment Tonight that he’s “lucky” to have Schwarzenegger in his life.

“God is good. I feel really good, really blessed,” he added. Everything is great.”

More than a year after they tied the knot, the couple welcomed Lyla. Their second child, Eloise, was born in May 2022. While the couple hasn’t shared too much insight into their home life with the kids, both Pratt and Schwarzenegger have gushed over their love for each other.

“Katherine just has the most amazing maternal instincts,” Pratt told E! News in June 2022 of his wife. “She just really knows what to do. I’ll follow her lead.”

Young woman looking at the camera in the last step of brushing her eyebrow

Deal of the Day

Skip the Salon With This Viral Lash Lift Kit — 49% Off If You’re Fast View Deal

It’s Love! Chris Pratt, Katherine Schwarzenegger Stun at ‘Mario’ Premiere

Related: Chris Pratt and Katherine Schwarzenegger: A Timeline of Their Relationship

When it comes to expanding their family further, the couple has no plans just yet. However, more kids are still on the table.

“I come from a big family, so I love the idea of having a lot of kids around and a big family,” Schwarzenegger told Us Weekly in October 2023. “Whatever God has in his plan for us is what we’ll do.”

In this article

See Chris Pratt-s Bejeweled Makeover From Daughters Eloise and Lyla

Chris Pratt

More Stories

Got a Tip form close button
Got a tip for US?
We're All Ears for Celebrity Buzz!