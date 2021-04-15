A sweet shout-out! Katherine Schwarzenegger praised her husband Chris Pratt’s parenting on Wednesday, April 14.

“To see my husband step into the role of being a girl dad is so beautiful,” the Gift of Forgiveness author, 31, told Entertainment Tonight of the actor, 41. “It’s … been really nice.”

The Los Angeles native went on to call her parents, Arnold Schwarzenegger and Maria Shriver, an “incredible gift” to her 8-month-old daughter, Lyla.

“To see both my parents step into their roles as grandparents has … definitely a silver lining of this crazy past year that we’ve had of not being able to see people the way we once did. To be able to spend really quality time with my family has been such a great gift,” the “Dog That Changed Me” podcast host told the outlet. “[My mom is] really cute with [my daughter] and just the best grandma. My dad is the best grandpa.”

The Rock What You’ve Got author added that her sister, Christina Schwarzenegger, is “a hands-on auntie,” while her brothers, Patrick Schwarzenegger and Christopher Schwarzenegger, are “really great uncles.”

As for Katherine’s dog, Maverick, the foster pet “loves being able to be around” the little one and handled the transition “really well.”

“Maverick has always and continues to be such a huge priority in my life,” the new mom said. “He’s the best dog.”

Katherine welcomed her and Pratt’s baby girl in August 2020, four months after their pregnancy announcement. The Parks and Recreation alum is also the father of son Jack, 8, with his ex-wife, Anna Faris.

“Chris is so excited and so is older brother-to-be Jack,” a source exclusively told Us Weekly ahead of Lyla’s arrival. “Jack talks about it to his dad and Katherine. He’s so excited for a sibling and his family growing.”

The insider added that Jack and his stepmom “are close and have a tight bond.”

Katherine wed Pratt in June 2019, and the Guardians of the Galaxy star told E! News eight months later that the University of Southern California grad is a “great stepmom.” He gushed in February 2020: “She has changed my life for the better in so many ways. My soul, my son, [Jack], I feel all are so safe with her. She’s — willing — going to be a great mom one day.”