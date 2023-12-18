Chris Pratt and Katherine Schwarzenegger’s daughters had vastly different reactions when they met Santa Claus this season.

“We had one in hysterics at the sight of Santa and one who asked him to come over for a play date so I think it went well,” Schwarzenegger, 34, quipped via Instagram on Saturday, December 16.

Schwarzenegger shared a snap of her laughing as she held daughter Eloise, 1, and walked away from Santa Claus. Older daughter Lyla, 3, seemingly stared back at St. Nick, who could be seen sitting on an ornate gold chair laughing.

Schwarzenegger and Pratt, 44, welcomed Lyla and Eloise in August 2020 and May 2022, respectively. Pratt also shares son Jack, 11, with ex-wife Anna Faris. The exes were married for 8 years before finalizing their divorce in 2018. (Faris, for her part, wed Michael Barrett in 2021.)

Pratt and Schwarzenegger met at church, the actor explained to Extra in 2019, “It was a lot of kismet, and a lot of connections, but that was where we met.” After getting down on one knee less than one year into their relationship, the pair tied the knot in 2019.

Since welcoming their two children, Schwarzenegger exclusively told Us Weekly that she and Pratt have not ruled out expanding their brood further.

“I come from a big family, so I love the idea of having a lot of kids around and a big family,” she told Us in October 2022. “Whatever God has in his plan for us is what we’ll do.”

Schwarzenegger also noted that she and Pratt have looked to her mom, Maria Shriver, for advice when it comes to parenting.

“It’s all a balancing act,” she said to Us. “I feel really lucky to be able to have obviously an amazing role model in my mom, and just being able to see how she balances it all. Just learning from her, being able to bounce things off of her and, at the end of the day, just knowing that family time is the most important time.”

For now, the couple seemingly has their hands full. In June, the twosome revealed that they had their first night away from their children in celebration of their four-year wedding anniversary.

“Happy Anniversary!! Mom and dads first night away in three years,” Pratt wrote via Instagram alongside a selfie of him and Schwarzenegger. “Back to the spot where we said ‘I do!’ Love you honey!”