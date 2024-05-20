Chris Pratt’s adoration for his wife Katherine Schwarzenegger is often documented via social media.

And now the actor, 44, wants the world to know just how talented an actress she is.

Hitting the Los Angeles red carpet for the premiere of his new animated film The Garfield Movie on Sunday, May 19, Pratt revealed Schwarzenegger, 34, would make a “great” onscreen costar and that he’d love to work with her.

“I’ve asked her. I think she could be great,” Pratt told People. “Because she’s actually a very good actress.”

Schwarzenegger, a successful author, joined her husband at the red carpet event which was held at TCL Chinese Theatre.

The Jurassic World actor, who lends his voice to the role of Garfield in the upcoming film, admitted that his wife’s turn to acting mightn’t be completely smooth sailing.

“When she’s doing impressions and I’m like, ‘You’re really good’, and she’s like, ‘No way. I could never do it. I would laugh too much’,” he explained. “She’d probably laugh through the take and ruin it.”

The pair were married in 2019 and share two children, Lyla, 3, and Eloise, 1, who is about to turn 2. Pratt is also father to son, Jack, 11, who he shares with ex-wife Anna Faris.

The actor spoke of how The Garfield Movie, which also stars the voices of Hannah Waddingham, Snoop Dogg and Cecily Strong, will be one of the first films his children will see him in.

“A movie like Garfield, it’s truly safe for all ages, and my daughters are both very young. My son’s 11, so he’s seen a lot of the things that I’m in, but my girls have never seen anything I’ve been in, so this will probably be the first thing that they see,” he said.

Pratt often takes to social media to express his love for Schwarzenegger, recently posting a Mother’s Day tribute.

In the Sunday, May 12 Instagram carousel, the actor shared a series of photos of Schwarzenegger with their children alongside snaps of Pratt’s mother.

“Happy Mother’s Day to all the mamas out there!,” he captioned the post. “Love to my Mom Kathy who set a high bar for her love, patience, humor, and joy in motherhood. And a special thank you my darling Katherine for all you do. Witnessing you be a mom to Lyla and Eloise and a stepmom to Jack makes me fall more and more in love with you every day. The 24/7 job of scheduling, transporting, loving, nurturing, managing calendars, planning activities, the nutrition, the boundaries, the rules, the patience, the gentleness, the firmness, the wisdom, and grace. It’s truly a marvel.”