A bit surprised. Chris Randone recently revealed exclusively to Us Weekly that his estranged wife, Krystal Nielson, had filed for divorce. However, that doesn’t mean the Bachelor in Paradise star is used to living his life without her in it.

“We don’t talk at all. I’m gonna keep it real — this is nothing against her, but even throughout this entire time, like, she never called me once to see how I’ve been doing, how I’m feeling,” Randone, 32, said during Blake Horstmann‘s “Behind the Rose” podcast on Tuesday, August 25. “I know she’s moved on. I know she has — I’ve gotten confirmation on that multiple times and I understand that’s what she’s doing. I can’t force anyone or change any outcome.”

The Bachelorette alum noted that he is “still hurt sometimes” when it hits him at different times that they’re getting divorced and she hasn’t reached out.

“Like, if a person cares about you, they’ll let it be known or if they want to talk to you, they’ll find time to talk to you. And it hasn’t been like that and I don’t think we might ever exchange a word again,” he continued. “It’s almost as if the relationship never existed. It’s so crazy to say that. It’s something where … the wedding doesn’t seem like it happened, my memories with my family don’t seem like they happened, it’s just wild, because it just doesn’t seem like it was even real.”

Randone and Nielson, 32, met during season 5 of Bachelor in Paradise in 2018. They tied the knot in June 2019 in Mexico but announced their split in February, less than eight months later.

Earlier this month, he shared with Us that he wasn’t fully caught off guard by the split.

“There were definitely moments where there were either warning signs or there were just mixed signals,” he shared with Us at the time, while promoting his book, Change Your Mindset, Change Your Energy, Change Your Life, with coauthor Eric Bigger. “I think one of the biggest issues was me going from one show to the next, with really no time to process. I think after I got eliminated from [Becca Kufrin’s] season [of The Bachelorette], it was only a couple of weeks where I was back on another show. But I traveled back, my sister had a baby, and then I literally was back on a plane to Mexico.”

Hours after Randone spoke to Us, the health coach confirmed the divorce on her Instagram.

“We are grateful for the events that brought us to find one another, as we have been great teachers on our journey of personal discovery and growth,” she wrote in part via an Instagram post. “We all deserve to live a beautiful life we love and sometimes we realize it’s time to let go and LET GOD.”