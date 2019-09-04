



“The trauma of being involved in [the accident] is something I cannot describe. … I think about it every day,” the 37-year-old former Bachelor told People magazine on Wednesday, September 4. “There is not a day that goes by that I don’t wish I could have done more or change the outcome of what happened.”

Soules was arrested in April 2017 after he allegedly rear-ended a tractor driven by a man named Kenny Mosher, who died of injuries he sustained in the crash, in Aurora, Iowa. The Dancing With the Stars alum was taken into custody at his home after he left the scene of the accident before police arrived.

“I was giving chest compressions and continued to do CPR until eventually I spat out [Mosher’s] blood,” Soules explained to the magazine. “He coughed up blood in my mouth. At that point I thought it didn’t seem to be doing a lot of good. I was scared. And I remember thinking he might not make it. … I remember praying [he would].”

The former Bachelorette contestant added that he was “out of my mind” when the paramedics arrived and he got into another car and drove home.

“I felt like I did everything in my power when I was there and I didn’t know what else to do. I didn’t know what happened. I didn’t know anything,” Soules admitted, noting he called his parents and an attorney on the way home. “I just knew it was really bad and I was scared.”

The reality TV personality was initially charged with a Class D felony and faced up to five years in prison, but he ultimately pleaded guilty to a different charge related to the incident in November 2018. Last month, he agreed to a two-year suspended prison sentence and is expected to serve two years of probation.

Soules admitted to the outlet that he saw “some dark times” while dealing with the accident.

“I’m in the middle of nowhere as it is and I was even deeper in the isolation and the guilt. I thought many times that it would have been easier on the other side,” he said. “But I will carry on, and as a result of the tragedy, do something bigger and better with my life.”

