Your move, Justin Hartley! Chrishell Stause revealed that she sold her wedding ring following her highly publicized divorce from the actor.

“When sometimes life gives you lemons, sometimes you’ve gotta add a little vodka,” the 40-year-old Selling Sunset star said on The Kelly Clarkson Show on Thursday, April 7, after Kelly Clarkson revealed she “heard” Stause sold the jewelry to help buy her new home. “I was trying to, you know, make the best out of a situation.”

Clarkson, who finalized her own divorce from Brandon Blackstock earlier this year, celebrated the move: “I mean, what are you supposed to do? Keep wearing it? I think that’s amazing. You did something good with the money.”

News broke in November 2019 that Hartley, 45, filed for divorce from Stause. In the legal paperwork, he alleged that they split the previous July, while the reality TV personality listed their date of separation as the day he filed. The twosome wed in 2017 and finalized their divorce in 2021.

During her chat with Clarkson, the American Idol alum asked if “talking openly about her exes” in her book, Under Construction, was “therapeutic” for Stause.

“Your music has gotten me through many a breakup, so thank you for that. You’ve helped all of us,” the real estate agent replied. “And, yeah, I do think this was a cathartic situation because so much is said out there and sometimes there’s not a lot of context. … Coming from a healing place, I am past those things, and I am healed. There’s no anger there, so it’s nice to kind of give context and tell a story that I know a lot of people have related to.”

Stause mentioned Hartley, who has since married Sofia Pernas, on several occasions in Under Construction, revealing that her mother wasn’t overly fond of the This Is Us star.

“I’m not sure if she did it on purpose or as a dig, but she always called him Jacob,” she wrote, recalling the moment her sister asked whether Hartley reached out when their mother passed in 2020. “I told her that he hadn’t and that I wasn’t really expecting him to, but that it was OK because mom never liked Jacob anyway. So my mom kept us laughing, even after she was gone.”

Stause went on to date Keo Motsepe following the split.

“I did fall for another love bomber not long after my divorce, and we were quickly heading toward real commitment,” she wrote of the Dancing With the Stars personality. “He was a tall dancer, and he started off as this amazing, positive, generous guy. I took him home for Christmas to meet my family. After the honeymoon phase, though, things took a turn. This time, instead of making excuses for his behavior, I actually opened my eyes, pushed past the smoke and mirrors, and saw the truth.”

After their breakup, Stause dated her Oppenheim Group boss Jason Oppenheim for several months. Their romance, which ended late last year, will be documented on season 5 of Selling Sunset.

