On the mend! Chrishell Stause is feeling better after undergoing a medical procedure to remove an ovarian cyst.

“[I] had a minor surgery today and had a large ovarian cyst removed,” the Selling Sunset star, 41, wrote via Instagram Story on Wednesday, February 8, sharing a hospital selfie. “Thank you Dr. Hakakha for taking such good care of me.”

She continued: “Feeling good and being looked after by my 💜. If you have bad unexplained cramps, don’t ignore it!”

While Stause — who seemingly hinted that partner G Flip was assisting her recovery — did not further elaborate on her health scare, ovarian cysts occur when fluid-filled sacs appear in or on the surface of an ovary, according to the Mayo Clinic, which notes that the cysts are relatively common with little discomfort unless it twists or ruptures.

The Under Construction author, for her part, has been candid about her wellness journey through the years.

“I’m the healthiest I’ve ever been,” Stause gushed to Women’s Health in December 2020. “I was a vegetarian for so many years, but I don’t put a label on it now. I try not to eat meat, but I’m not saying that I’m vegetarian or vegan. I love animals, so I try and eat with a conscience.”

During the 2020 profile, the Kentucky native credited her Dancing With the Stars tenure that year for helping her overhaul her fitness regimen.

“I’m just saying, I was shaving the other day and I was like, ‘What is this strand on the back of my leg?’ I’m excited,” Stause previously told Us Weekly and other reporters in October 2020 of her muscle definition. “As much as I want to tell you about my journey … the back of my legs, I’m like, ‘What is happening?’”

While the former soap star ran track & field throughout high school, she had “never seen” such prominent leg muscles than she did during her DWTS experience. “Please vote [for me and pro partner Gleb Savchenko] because I don’t want it to go away!” she joked at the time. “I love it. I’m having fun. As soon as I get kicked off the show, it’s probably going to go away.”

Stause and the Russia native, 39, were eventually sent home during the eighth week of the ballroom competition, which aired in November 2020. Since departing DWTS, the A Rose for Her Grave actress has remained committed to her fitness, often sharing her training progress via Instagram.

“New year, new goals. Me & @chrishell.stause been locked in for 2 years now & still building,” Stause’s personal trainer, Ocho, wrote via Instagram last month, revealing the at-home workout routine they complete.