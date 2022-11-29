A candid health update. Hailey Bieber (neé Baldwin) shared a photo of her stomach as she suffered through the symptoms of an ovarian cyst.

“I have a cyst on my ovary the size of an apple,” the 26-year-old model wrote via Instagram Stories on Monday, November 28. “I don’t have endometriosis or PCOS but I have gotten an ovarian cyst a few times and it’s never fun.”

Hailey, who has been married to Justin Bieber since 2018, lifted her sweatshirt in the pic, writing, “Not a baby” next to her stomach.

“It’s painful and achey and makes me feel nauseous and bloated and cramps and emotional,” she added. “Anyways … I’m sure a lot of you can overly relate and understand. We got this.”

2022 has been a difficult year for the Biebers healthwise, with Hailey experiencing “stroke-like symptoms” in March.

“They found I had suffered a very small blood clot in my brain, which caused a small lack of oxygen, but my body had passed on its own and I recovered completely within a few hours,” she explained via Instagram at the time. “Although this was definitely one of the scariest moments I’ve ever been through, I’m home now and doing well, and I’m so grateful and thankful to all the amazing doctors and nurses who took care of me! Thank you to everyone who has reached out with well wishes and concern, and for all the support and love.”

Three months later, Justin, 28, canceled several tour dates after half of his face was left paralyzed amid a series of health issues, including Ramsay Hunt syndrome.

“[He’s] doing OK,” Hailey told Jimmy Fallon in June. “Obviously, it’s been a weird turn of events the last couple months — the last even, few days — but he’s OK. He’s gonna be totally OK.”

A source told Us Weekly at the time that the pair were leaning on each other amid their respective struggles.

“Hailey has been an absolute rock. She’s by his side for whatever he needs, as are his other close friends and family,” the source said over the summer. “[He] has every faith this will resolve itself eventually, but of course it’s a stressful situation to be dealing with and a tough time for both [him and Hailey] right now.”

The Rhode founder noted in August that her marriage to the “Peaches” singer “take[s] a lot of work” but there’s “effort that’s been put in on both sides.”

“I just think life is changing all the time,” she told Harper’s Bazaar at the time. “Day to day, week to week, year to year. I think a perfect example of that is over the last six months, both of us have gone through very serious health issues. You have to figure out how to deal with this s—t as it comes, you know? There’s a reason they say ‘for better or for worse.’ Like, that’s for real!”