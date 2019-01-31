Chrissy Teigen couldn’t be any more proud of her husband, John Legend, and she documented his latest achievement to share with her followers on social media.

“Adult swim with @kidswimla,” the Lip Sync Battle cohost, 33, captioned an Instagram video on Wednesday, January 30, that showed the EGOT winner, 40, swimming a lap underwater in their inground pool. “So proud!!!”

As the clip comes to an end, an excited Legend — goggles and all — looks at Teigen and his swim coach, as both of them beam with pride. When one commenter asked why the video had no sound, the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit model replied, “Because I’m cheering too loudly!”

American Idol alum Jordin Sparks gushed over the proud moment in the comments section, writing, “This is amazing! Get it, John!!”Author Jessica Seinfeld simply added a red heart emoji.

Legend shared the video of his milestone to his Instagram Stories later that day with the caption: “SWIM LESSON #2.”

The “Love Me Now” crooner revealed earlier this month that he was enlisting professional help to learn the sport. “I can’t really swim. Today I took my first swim lesson since I was like 5,” Legend tweeted on Sunday, January 27. “My dad learned in his 60’s so I feel like I’m ahead of schedule.”

However, just because the Jesus Christ Superstar Live in Concert actor is late to the game doesn’t mean his and Teigen’s 2-year-old daughter, Luna, and 8-month-old son, Miles, haven’t gotten a jump start on learning how to swim. “They already started months ago!” Legend replied when one commenter asked whether he was taking the lessons with his little ones.

Teigen and Legend — who wed in September 2013 — are no strangers to giving fans a glimpse into their life together. The Cravings cookbook author threw her love a James Bond-themed 40th birthday party earlier this month, and documented the all-out celebration on Instagram.

“Saturday night, my amazing wife threw me the most incredible 40th birthday party I could imagine!” Legend gushed following the bash. “So good to be surrounded by family and loved ones. I had the time of my life. I’m so grateful. And the photo booth? The greatest of all time (in the Instagram era, that’s like 90% of party planning, right?)”

