When you know, you know! Chrissy Teigen admitted in a new interview that she slept with her now-husband, John Legend, on the day they met.

“I closed the deal the first [night],” the Cravings: Hungry for More cookbook author, 32, said on the Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen aftershow on Monday, September 24. “It’s fine!”

Teigen and Legend, 39, were first introduced in 2007 while filming the video for his song “Stereo,” in which she starred as his love interest.

“We were on a music video set all day together, and then I went to one of his shows, and then … yeah,” she recalled to host Andy Cohen.

These days, the couple — who share daughter Luna, 2, and son Miles, 4 months — take things a bit slower. When a fan called in to the Bravo late-night talk show to ask whether they got “freaky” after the singer became an EGOT winner earlier this month, the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit model jokingly replied, “What’s the lowest amount of freaky?”

“We didn’t do anything,” she added. “I had lost my voice. I had to go tape an episode of Lip Sync Battle and then we had In-N-Out. … I don’t want to be like, ‘We’re so relatable!’ But yeah, we didn’t do anything.”

Though Teigen has fond memories of working on the “Stereo” video with Legend, she totally freaked out a year later when he filmed his “Green Light” visual with another female model.

“I had a jealousy-fueled meltdown visiting this video set and made an a–hole out of myself to a large group of people,” she tweeted in July. “I was just a jealous, angry 22 year old. I’m better now. BUT DONT TEST ME.”

