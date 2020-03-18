Chrissy Teigen Defends Vanessa Hudgens After Controversial Coronavirus Comment

Everybody makes mistakes? Chrissy Teigen defended Vanessa Hudgens‘ controversial comments on the global coronavirus pandemic by reminding people to have some empathy.

“Sometimes people, especially famous people, are gonna say really stupid s–t. & so are you,” the Cravings author, 34, tweeted on Tuesday, March 17. “And they, and u, will learn from it & hopefully their history says they’re good. It’s Ok. And at the same time, wow they really had a dumb f–kin moment. But u don’t have [to] ruin their lives.”

She added, “But yeah today it’s Vanessa lol. And no, life is rarely ruined for anyone. But you are damn well trying your best. Just stop.”

Hudgens, 31, came under fire on Monday, March 16, after she made comments about how the pandemic could last until the summer.

“Yeah, ’til July sounds like a bunch of bulls–t. I’m sorry,” the High School Musical star said during a live Q&A via Instagram. “It’s a virus, I get it. I respect it. But at the same time, like, even if everybody gets it … yeah, people are gonna die. Which is terrible but, like, inevitable?”

One day later, Hudgens addressed the controversy on her Instagram Story and claimed that her comments were being “taken out of context.”

She explained, “Yesterday, I did an Instagram Live and I realize today that some of my comments are being taken out of context. It’s a crazy time, it’s a crazy, crazy time and I am at home and in lockdown and that’s what I hope you guys are doing too. Yeah I don’t take this situation lightly, by any means. I am home. … Stay inside.”

Later that day, the Spring Breakers star wrote a statement via social media apologizing for her “insensitive” remark.

“Hey guys, I’m so sorry for the way I have offended anyone and everyone who has seen the clip from my Instagram live yesterday,” she wrote on Tuesday. “I realize my words were insensitive and not at all appropriate for the situation our country and the world are in right now. This has been a huge wake up call about the significance my words have, now more than ever.”

Hudgens concluded, “I’m sending safe wishes to everyone to stay safe and healthy during this crazy time.”

Teigen, for her part, supported her husband, John Legend, as he attempted to brighten up people’s self-quarantines with an Instagram Live concert on Tuesday. As Legend, 41, performed on the piano, the Lip Sync Battle cohost sat on top of the instrument wearing a towel and drinking wine.

Given the constantly evolving nature of COVID-19, Us Weekly wants our readers to have access to the most accurate resources. For the most up-to-date coronavirus information, guidance, and support, consult the CDC, WHO, and information from local public health officials. If you’re experiencing coronavirus symptoms, call your primary care provider for medical advice.

Listen on Spotify to Us Weekly's Hot Hollywood as each week the editors of Us break down the hottest entertainment news stories!