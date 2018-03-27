Will this case ever be closed? Chrissy Teigen knows who bit Beyoncé, but even though people are running their extremely thorough investigations by her, she’s not spilling any tea.

“I think it’s hysterical that everyone is so protective of [Beyoncé]. The Hive has gone after people, but it’s fine,” Teigen exclusively tells Us Weekly. “We’ve all done things after a couple glasses of wine. If I had a dollar for everything inappropriate I’ve done to someone after a couple drinks, I mean.”

The Pampers spokesperson and creative collaborator has received many detailed theories from those who are dying to know who the culprit is. “What I think is the most fun part is the mystery surrounding all of it,” she says. “People have honestly texted me mood boards about this. Like, actually full CSI with pictures of actresses connected with red string as to where in the country they were that night. … The people’s lists have been hysterical to me, just to see who they picked.”

Teigen, 32, has been at the center of the debacle since she tweeted, “I cannot leave this planet without knowing who bit Beyonce in the face,” on Monday, March 26. She followed up several times, denying that she suspected Gwyneth Paltrow bit the singer and revealing that she knew who was to blame. “My initial guess was wrong. The real person? I *never* would have guessed. I’VE SAID TOO MUCH,” she wrote at the time.

As previously reported, Tiffany Haddish revealed in a GQ interview on March 26 that an unnamed actress bit Beyoncé, 36, on the face during a party in December 2017. “Near the end of the party, Beyoncé’s at the bar, so I said to Beyoncé, ‘Did she really bite you?’ She was like, ‘Yeah.’ I was like, ‘She gonna get her ass beat tonight.’ She was like, ‘Tiffany, no. Don’t do that. That bitch is on drugs. She not even drunk. The bitch is on drugs. She not like that all the time. Just chill.’”

Actresses Sanaa Lathan and Sara Foster have both denied biting Beyoncé after it was discovered they attended the party in question.

With reporting by Travis Cronin

