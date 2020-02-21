Chrissy-Teigen-Thinks-Meghan-Markle’s-Royal-Step-Down-Is-Fantastic

Team Meghan! Chrissy Teigen supports Prince Harry and her former Deal or No Deal costar Meghan Markle‘s decision to step away from their royal duties — because they put their family first.

“I’m so excited for them … I’m a big royals fan and I love Meghan,” the Cravings cookbook author, 34, said on the Canadian entertainment show etalk on Thursday, February 20. “I love their power move of being able to just do what they want — to take a look at their family and just do what’s best for their family. I think that’s fantastic.”

Teigen and Meghan, 38, were both briefcase models on Deal or No Deal, with the Lip Sync Battle cohost appearing on eight episodes between 2007 and 2008 and the Suits alum appearing on the show for 34 episodes between 2006 and 2007. The pair reunited over Super Bowl weekend in 2014 to compete on DirecTV’s Beach Bowl, a celebrity flag football game.

The Sports Illustrated Swimsuit modeltold the Daily Mail in November 2018that she’s still rooting for her old costar.

“I am especially a fan of Meghan,” Teigen said at the time. “I was on Deal or No Deal with her and she was lovely. Everyone asks me what she was like and I say, ‘Sorry, no dirt. She’s gorgeous.'”

Meghan and Harry, 35, announced their plans to step back from their senior royal duties and “work to become financially independent” in January. The couple, who are currently living in Vancouver with their 9-month-old son, Archie, also announced their intention to split their time between the U.K. and North America.

Us Weekly confirmed on Wednesday, February 19, that Meghan and Harry will officially step away from all their royal duties on March 31. As they transition away from royal life, the pair are working to launch their nonprofit organization while still planning to visit the U.K. “regularly.”

Royal correspondent Omid Scobie shared details of Meghan and Harry’s schedule for the coming weeks, which includes attending the annual Endeavour Fund Awards in London on March 5 and the Mountbatten Festival of Music at London’s Royal Albert Hall on March 7. The duo are also expected to make an appearance at the Commonwealth Day Service at Westminster Abbey on March 9.

A source told Us on February 12 that Harry is “much happier in Canada and feels more relaxed.” As for Meghan, a second insider revealed to Us in January that she “is actively looking for representation.”