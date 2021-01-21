Witnessing history, from a different point of view. Chrissy Teigen opened up about her experience attending the inauguration of President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris on Wednesday, January 20 — and she did it while sober.

The Cravings author, 34, took to Twitter on Wednesday to share a photo of her facing the Washington Monument with her husband, John Legend, and their two children, Luna, 4, and Miles, 2.

“Ran our asses up the stairs for this shot. Just incredible to be here. Sober,” she wrote in her tweet. “I know that’s weird but it’s like … a different world for me. Everything is new and better. Very happy. The most happy, bigly happy.”

Hours before, Teigen came under fire over her family’s decision to travel to the Nation’s Capitol amid the COVID-19 pandemic. A troll slammed her for being “tone deaf” for taking a “‘happy’ trip [that] … minimizes what DC is going thru.” The businesswoman, whose husband performed at the Celebrating America inauguration event later that day, replied, “For f–ks sake why are you guys always, always made [sic] at me, all I wanna do is make you happy or at least leave you with a neutral feeling of indifference.”

Before the new year, Teigen revealed in December 2020 that she had chosen to get sober. As she posted a video on Instagram of herself dancing around, a fan jokingly commented about needing “whatever drugs” she was on. The Chrissy’s Court star said in her response that she is “4 weeks sober.”

The Sport’s Illustrated Swimsuit model later credited writer Holly Whitaker’s book, Quit Like a Woman, for pushing her to seek sobriety. “One month ago, on my birthday, I got this book from my doctor and friend,” she wrote via her Instagram Stories on December 30. “I was done with making an ass of myself in front of people (I’m still embarrassed), tired of day drinking and feeling like shit by 6, not being able to sleep.”

The Utah native continued, “I have been sober ever since. And even if you can’t see yourself doing or just plain don’t want to, it’s still an incredible read.”

Teigen’s sobriety comes after she suffered a pregnancy loss in September 2020 due to placenta abruption complications. During a Good Morning America appearance that November, she credited her children for helping her through the hard time, saying, “You don’t want to be stuck in bed when you hear the laughter downstairs. It helps so much.”