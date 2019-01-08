Chrissy Teigen Shows Off Her ‘Thigh Hives’ and ‘Fun’ Stretch Marks

Talk about breaking out on social media! Chrissy Teigen showed off her hives on Twitter following a fan vote, and the model wasn’t ashamed to show off her stretch marks either.

“I have hives on my butt,” Teigen, 33, announced in a tweet on Monday, January 7. “Do you want to see it? It’s gross.”

So far, 67 percent of Twitter users have voted “Yes” in her poll, with the remainder voting “No please god.” But at the time, Teigen opted not to post a cheeky pic.

“okay enough people do not want to see my butt so I will spare you butt hives” she tweeted after the poll was open for an hour and a half. “What about my thigh hives? Very similar and includes fun stretchies.”

In that second poll, 83 percent of users voted “Yes, thighs OK,” with the rest contending “Still no.”

“The people have spoken,” Teigen wrote 40 minutes later, uploading a photo of her left thigh covered in the rash.

the people have spoken pic.twitter.com/W7gJKyXyDV — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) January 7, 2019

And she made one last push for the tush, tweeting, “We still sure about the butt?”

Then the former Sports Illustrated Swimsuit model got distracted by the reported sighting of Beyoncé at a Los Angeles Target location. “Beyonce you are so silly,” she tweeted. “I can just send you my new knives!!”

The Lip Sync Battle cohost is known for her Twitter wit — and for trolling friends and family members, including husband John Legend.

For example, when pal Kim Kardashian asked on January 1 who among her Twitter followers had seen the hit Netflix film Bird Box, Teigen responded, “kimberly like everyone in the entire world.”

