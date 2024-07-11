Christian McCaffrey was quick to defend himself after former teammate Cam Newton called him out for not inviting him to his wedding.

On the Wednesday, July 10 episode of his show, 4th and 1, Newton, 35, addressed being snubbed from the guest list of McCaffrey’s glitzy wedding to Olivia Culpo last month.

“Damn C. Mac,” Newton said. “I couldn’t get an invite?”

Newton and McCaffrey, 28, were teammates with the Carolina Panthers from 2017 to 2019, and again in 2021 when Newton rejoined the team.

Related: Olivia Culpo and Christian McCaffrey’s Relationship Timeline Olivia Culpo and Christian McCaffrey’s romance is one for the record books. Culpo dated former New England Patriots player Danny Amendola on and off for two years before she was set up with McCaffrey in June 2019. The duo, however, kept their romance somewhat private in the months that followed. It wasn’t until February 2020, […]

“I don’t know if I would have been able to go. I at least wanted to say, ‘Nah bro, I can’t make it,’” Newton added. “I would at least want to give you a present or something.”

Newton further insinuated McCaffrey is “lucky” he wasn’t in the vicinity of the couple’s Rhode Island wedding venue because “I would have crashed that motherf—ker. I would have crashed it, man! Oh, my God. It looked like they had so much fun.”

In looking at pictures from the wedding festivities — which included McCaffrey’s current San Francisco 49ers teammates George Kittle and Kyle Juszczyk — Newton joked, “From the photo, it looked like they needed some color in that motherf—ker!”

McCaffrey explained the gaffe in a comment on the 4th and 1 Instagram page, relaying a conversation he had at the wedding reception with their former Panthers teammate Greg Olsen.

“Me: *Talking to Greg at the bar “This was a great night, but you know what would’ve made it even better?,” McCaffrey wrote.

McCaffrey answered, “If Cam were here. I haven’t got a text back in 4 years. In fact, they just go green now.”

Per the convo, McCaffrey said Newton did respond to him once on Instagram, but “that don’t count.”

“Why don’t he love me man?” McCaffrey remembered asking Olsen.

Related: Celebrity Weddings of 2024: Stars Who Got Married This Year The Golden Bachelor star Gerry Turner, Lauren Alaina, Usher and more celebrities went to the chapel in 2024 and got married. Turner met Theresa Nist during the inaugural season of the Bachelor Nation spinoff, which aired in late 2023. Weeks after their televised proposal, Turner and Nist wed in a live TV ceremony on January […]

McCaffrey ended his comment on a nostalgic note, writing, “Camera cuts to highlights of Cam and Christian together while ‘With Arms Wide Open’ by Creed plays.”

Despite Newton’s absence, the McCaffrey-Culpo wedding was a rambunctious affair thanks in large part to Olsen, as Juszczyk told Us Weekly first-hand.

“He had a phenomenal time. Him and Christian were up at the bar,” Juszczyk, 33, said at the premiere of Netflix’s Receiver on Tuesday, July 9. “They were rapping a little bit of Eminem to everybody. It was phenomenal. Well-received.”