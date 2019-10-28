Christie Brinkley’s Ex-Husband Peter Cook, 60, Engaged to Alba Jancou, 21





Age is just a number? Peter Cook is engaged to a 21-year-old college student named Alba Jancou, Us Weekly can confirm.

According to The New York Post’s Page Six, the 60-year-old proposed to Jancou last month in Santorini, Greece with a six-carat diamond ring.

“We consider ourselves incredibly lucky to have found, in each other, our soulmate. We are looking forward to many years of wedded bliss!” Cook told the outlet.

The twosome were first linked last year. According to Page Six, they plan to wed in Europe.

The architect was previously married to Christie Brinkley from 1996 to 2008. They are the parents of Sailor Brinkley-Cook, who is the same age as Jancou. Sailor, who is following in her mother’s footsteps and pursuing a career as a model, recently competed on Dancing With the Stars. Cook sent his daughter and her dancer partner Val Chmerkovskiy, support via Instagram last month.

“Happy belated national daughters day! I’m proud of the courage and skill my daughter has demonstrated on dancing with the stars! XOXO,” he wrote on September 25. “#teamsailav.”

Sailor, who stepped in after Christie was injured before the show’s premiere, was eliminated during the October 21 episode.

“It sucks we got eliminated. That sucks, and I don’t think it’s right and I think that the show may or may not have made a mistake,” Chmerkovskiy, 33, told Us exclusively the day after the episode aired. “But it’s not a perfect show. It is a show that has, at the core of its nucleus, this incredible effort to make people happy, and I think that’s what makes the show very, very special. … You appreciate the effort. There’s a lot of people putting in the effort to make people happy like in the simplest form, that’s the beauty of it. It’s a humongous effort by a lot of people who are incredibly talented who are holding themselves to a very high standard all in the name of bringing joy to people.”

Cook’s marriage to Christie ended after she accused him of having an affair with an 18-year-old. The supermodel is also the mother of daughter Alexa Ray Joel, 33, whom she shares with ex-husband Billy Joel and son Jack, 24, whom she shares with ex-husband Richard Taubman.