Always in her corner! Despite past feuds, Christina Aguilera is making it clear that she is a fervent supporter of fellow pop star Britney Spears.

“I would love to [speak to Britney], I would always be open to that,” the Burlesque star, 41, said about the “Lucky” songstress, 40, during a Friday, January 21, appearance on The Enrique Santos Show. “It’s a subject that I definitely want to be careful of because I never want to speak out of turn about somebody that I have so much respect and admiration for. But, I’m so happy … I couldn’t be happier for her, every woman deserves to feel empowered and to own that for themselves, however they see fit.”

While Aguilera noted that — for the pair — “growing up” in the spotlight can be “freakin’ crazy,” she added that there’s no bad blood on her end.

“You know, if anybody gets that and understands what that means at that time coming up, it definitely would be her and I,” she explained. “I will always be here to reach out to, whatever. I love, you know, being able to connect like that with other women … it’s very important, now more than ever, now that we do have the ability to connect, that that happens and that we always feel unified.”

The “Beautiful” singer remained silent about where she stood with her fellow Mousekeeter amid the lengthy conservatorship case last year — until the Crossroads star broke her silence during an emotional June 2021 court hearing. The New York native praised Spears’ strength as the conservatorship, which officially ended in November 2021, and legal battle made headlines.

“These past few days I’ve been thinking about Britney and everything she is going through,” the “Genie in the Bottle” songstress tweeted at the time, alongside a throwback photo with her former Mickey Mouse Club costar. “It is unacceptable that any woman, or human, wanting to be in control of their own destiny might not be allowed to live life as they wish. To be silenced, ignored, bullied or denied support by those ‘close’ to you is the most depleting, devastating and demeaning thing imaginable. The harmful mental and emotional damage this can take on a human spirit is nothing to be taken lightly.”



Several months later, Spears subtly called out Aguilera’s resistance to publicly support her.

“I love and adore everyone who supported me … But refusing to speak when you know the truth, is equivalent to a lie!!!!!” Spears captioned a November 2021 Instagram Story clip of Aguilera being asked about the #FreeBritney movement. “13 years being in a corrupt abusive system yet why is it such a hard topic for people to talk about??? I’m the one who went through it!!!! All the supporters who spoke up and supported me, thank you. Yes, I do matter!!!!!”

In the footage, the Nashville alum replied, “I can’t,” when she asked about the Louisiana native’s struggles. She quickly added that she was “happy” for Spears before walking away from the camera.

The twosome have known one another since 1993 when they costarred on MMC with the likes of Justin Timberlake, Ryan Gosling, Keri Russell and JC Chasez. The duo each went on to have successful careers as pop stars.