Christina Anstead Introduces New Pup Biggie After Ant Anstead Split

A growing family! Christina Anstead just introduced her new puppy to the world.

“Too cute not to share. Meet the newest member of our family – Biggie,” Anstead, 37, captioned an Instagram photo holding her new rottweiler from the Von Ruelmann breeder on Tuesday, December 29. “We are all obsessed and in love.”

The HGTV star is already a dog mom to Cash, a French bulldog whose adventures she chronicles on his own Instagram account. That account is now named “Cash and Biggie.”

In the new photo, Anstead is all smiles, despite the ups and downs she’s experienced in the past year. The Christina on the Coast star announced in September that she split from husband Ant Anstead after less than two years of marriage. The former couple are seeking joint legal and physical custody of 15-month-old son Hudson.

The Flip or Flop star also shares son Brayden James, 5, and daughter Taylor Reese, 10, with ex-husband Tarek El Moussa. Her kids are definitely already enjoying their new four-legged family member, as the interior designer shared multiple photos via her Instagram Story of the family playing together.

In one pic, Taylor cradled the new pup and in another, Hudson let Biggie smell his hands.

Meanwhile, Ant, 44, revealed the same day on the social media platform that he bought a new car. “New year, new wheels!! My love affair with @landrover continues,” the TV host captioned the photo. He later took to his Stories to share that he is in the process of “house hunting.”

Although Christina hasn’t spoken out directly about the split, she reflected on the year before the holidays.

“Grounded and closing out this year with gratitude for new opportunities and adventures,” she wrote via Instagram on December 23. “Going offline for the remainder of 2020 to stay present in the present. Something I did with @drkaisacoppola for Solstice with the kids was to list what we are leaving behind in 2020 and what we wish to bring forward in 2021. You can say it out loud or write what you wish to leave behind in one color and what you wish for in 2021 in another color. The kids took a lot of time with it and I highly recommend it.”