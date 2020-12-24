Thankful for the past — and looking forward to the future. Christina Anstead reflected on her year before signing off for a social media break.

“Grounded and closing out this year with gratitude for new opportunities and adventures,” the interior designer, 37, posted via Instagram on Wednesday, December 23. “Going offline for the remainder of 2020 to stay present in the present. Something I did with @drkaisacoppola for Solstice with the kids was to list what we are leaving behind in 2020 and what we wish to bring forward in 2021. You can say it out loud or write what you wish to leave behind in one color and what you wish for in 2021 in another color. The kids took a lot of time with it and I highly recommend it.”

The Flip or Flop cohost announced in September that she and husband Ant Anstead had decided to split after less than two years of marriage.

“We are grateful for each other and as always, our children will remain our priority. We appreciate your support and ask for privacy for us and our family as we navigate the future,” she wrote via Instagram at the time. She officially filed for divorce on November 3, citing “irreconcilable differences.”

The pair, who welcomed son Hudson in September 2019, are also seeking joint legal and physical custody of the 15-month-old.

The former Wheeler Dealers host, 41, spoke out about Christina’s decision to end the relationship shortly after she posted. “Anyone who knows me knows that I don’t like to share private matters publicly. I have remained silent while holding on to hope. I never gave up on us,” he wrote at the time via Instagram. “I pray Christina’s decision brings her happiness.”

Shortly after, he posted a photo with his son and gave another update. “Due to some mean people I have turned comments OFF! While we both appreciate words of support, Please stop trying to diagnose from afar. It’s not fair,” the TV host added. “Christina is fine. I am fine. And we remain good friends and will navigate this at our pace. Compassion and kindness is all that’s needed. X.”

Ant was married to Louise Herbert from 2005 to 2017. The pair share daughter Amelie, 17, and son Archie, 14. The Christina on the Coast host was married to Tarek El Moussa from 2009 to 2018. They share daughter Taylor, 10, and son Brayden, 5. El Moussa, 39, is now engaged to Heather Rae Young.