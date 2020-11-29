Positive vibes only! Ant Anstead isn’t taking the good things in his life for granted amid his divorce from Christina Anstead.

The former Wheeler Dealers host, 41, shared a photo via Instagram on Thursday, November 26, of his 14-month-old son Hudson, with whom he shares with Christina, 37.

“To all my American friends and family …. Happy Thanksgiving,” Ant captioned the post. “I have so very much to be grateful for ❤️🙏🏻 x.”

Christina announced in September that she and Ant had decided to call it quits after less than two years of marriage.

“Ant and I have made the difficult decision to separate,” she wrote via Instagram at the time. “We are grateful for each other and as always, our children will remain our priority. We appreciate your support and ask for privacy for us and our family as we navigate the future.”

The duo’s pals were surprised by the announcement, a source told Us Weekly in September.

“Christina and Ant have been very private about this and friends are shocked to hear the news because they seemed happy together publicly and while in front of others,” the insider said at the time.

Christina officially filed for divorce at a courthouse in Orange County, California, on November 3. The Flip or Flop star cited “irreconcilable differences” as the reason for their split, according to court documents obtained by Us. The former couple are also seeking joint legal and physical custody of their son.

Although Ant is going through a difficult period, the U.K. native is still keeping his sense of humor. Earlier this month, the mechanic joked about his love life and his departure from Wheeler Dealers while chatting with costar Mike Brewer and former Formula One mechanic Marc “Elvis” Priestley.

“For me, I’m sad because you and me have got an amazing bromance,” Brewer, 56, told Ant in a clip shared via his Instagram Stories. “There’s no, you know … People are gonna say ‘Brewer can’t hold onto these mechanics’ and all this nonsense.”

Ant jokingly replied, “People say that about me and my wives!”

The TV presenter was previously married to Louise Herbert from 2005 to 2017. The pair share daughter Amelie, 17, and son Archie, 14.

Christina, for her part, was married to Tarek El Moussa from 2009 until their divorce was finalized in 2018. The former spouses share daughter Taylor, 10, and son Brayden, 5. El Moussa, 39, later became engaged to Heather Rae Young in July.