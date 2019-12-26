



Coasting along! Life for Christina Anstead is good. The Christmas on the Coast star, 36, is adjusting to life with three little ones after the arrival of her 3-month-old son, Hudson, with hubby Ant Anstead (she also shares Taylor, 9, and Brayden, 4, with ex-husband Tarek El Moussa). The busy mom sat down with Us Weekly to explain how she balances life with a newborn and coparenting her kids.

“It’s been three and a half years since we separated, so it’s gotten a lot easier,” the Flip or Flop star exclusively reveals in the new issue of Us. “Tarek and I still work together, obviously. And I’m still really close with his family. We just always put the kids first.”

The HGTV favorite continues, “We never say anything bad about each other children, that’s the worst mistake a parent can make.”

Christina and El Moussa, 38, tied the knot in 2009 and later separated in 2016, telling Us at the time that they would remain committed to being “the best parents we can be” and planned to “continue our professional life together.”

The exes have since moved on, with Christina marrying Ant in December 2018 and El Moussa going public with his girlfriend, Heather Rae Young, in July.

Christina on the Coast season 2 airs January 2 at 9 p.m. ET.

With reporting by Ingrid Meilan and Carly Sloane