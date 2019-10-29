Celebrating true love! Christina Anstead praised her husband, Ant Anstead, while reflecting on the “funny way” life works out.

The Flip or Flop star, 36, shared an adorable Instagram tribute on Tuesday, October 29, of her sweetly kissing her husband. The loving snapshot was accompanied by an extensive message, where she detailed the road to marrying the 40-year-old English television presenter.

“2 years ago today this guy called me for the first time,” she wrote. “I had just left @wecarespaca (where I had checked myself in for 3 days of fasting my mind body and spirit) while there I had really focused on making positive changes in my life. It was such an incredible stay. I literally felt high on life.”

Christina revealed that she “was feeling sad about a lot of things” on the first night of her stay, leading her to call her pal Clayton Jennings and ask him to “pray” with her. She said Jennings “prayed I would find a man who treated me and my kids with love and respect.” He additionally prayed that Christina “would no longer play small” and would “step into the life” that she “deserved.”

The Christina on the Coast star said she “woke up with a text” the following day from her friend Walter, who had just met Ant. Walter believed Ant and Christina were the “perfect fit” because they have “2 kids, similar careers, just gone through a divorce and he was a really NICE guy.”

“Seemed too good to be true, but the timing of the Clayton call seemed like fate was dealing me a lucky hand,” she continued to write. “[On] 10/29, Ant called me and 11/2 we went on our first date. We have literally been inseparable ever since. I told my dad at a hockey game a week after we met that we were going to get married. He said, ‘Well, if you are saying it, then you probably are’ 😂.”

Christina added, “Now 2 years later — [we’re] married with a wonderful blended family, [have] careers we both love and [a] beautiful baby boy.” She concluded by noting how “life has a funny way of letting things fall into place when you least expect it.”

Christina and Ant began dating in November 2017. They tied the knot in December 2018 and welcomed their first child together, Hudson, last month.

Christina was previously married to her Flip or Flop costar Tarek El Moussa from 2009 to 2018. They coparent a daughter, Taylor, 9, and a son, Brayden, 4.

After saying “I do” to Ant, Christina told Us Weekly exclusively that her former spouse — who is currently dating Heather Rae Young — congratulated the couple on their milestone. “He texted both me and Ant, ‘Congratulations,’” she told Us in February. “I think it’s really good closure for all of us and it’s a fresh start for him as well.”