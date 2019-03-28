Surprise! Christina Anstead, who is expecting her first child with husband Ant Anstead, celebrated her spouse’s 40th birthday with a very special gift: a new set of wheels!

The Flip or Flop star, 35, showed off Ant’s new ride — a vintage 1958 Porsche Reutter Coupe — with a bright red bow on Instagram Stories on Thursday, March 28.

She also wrote a sweet message to her love on Instagram: “40 never looked so good!!” she captioned a photo of herself with the For the Love of Cars alum. “@ant_anstead I love you my husband, best friend, baby daddy, You complete me. Happy 40th!! Cheers to doing the next 40 together.”

Ant, for his part, got nostalgic on his big day, sharing a photo of himself as a child on Instagram and expressing his appreciation for his brood.

“Im incredibly lucky to be where I am, with who I am, doing what I am. I know for sure I am right where I should be! And I am excited for where I am heading!” he wrote. “Supported by my family, my friends and those brave enough to remain fun, eccentric, bonkers and crazy! As a father that’s what I teach my beautiful children!”

The artist, who shares children Amelie, 15, and Archie, 12, with ex-wife Louise Anstead, concluded, “I am blessed.”

Christina shared the news that she and Ant are expecting on March 22. “@ant_anstead and I are so excited to announce #babyanstead coming this September,” she captioned a sweet snap of herself holding out a sonogram. “The kids are all so excited to meet their new sibling #5 #Gonnaneedabiggercar.” (The reality star shares daughter Taylor, 8, and son Brayden, 3, with ex-husband Tarek El Moussa.)

The real estate investor, who faced infertility issues ahead of her pregnancy, admitted that the her first trimester hasn’t been an easy one while showing off her first baby bump pic on Instagram on Tuesday, March 26. “Now that I can talk about [it], the first trimester was brutal!” she captioned a shot of her burgeoning belly. “Maybe it’s my age (35- considered a geriatric pregnancy) lol… or maybe I just forgot how bad it was with Tay and Bray. But yikes it really blind sided me. Nausea, exhaustion, too many food aversions, too many carbs…. anyways I’m officially back to feeling somewhat normal. Going to try and enjoy the second trimester while it’s here.”

The HGTV personality and the Wheeler Dealers host tied the knot in December after more than a year of dating. Christina filed for divorce from El Moussa, 37, after seven years of marriage in September 2017.

