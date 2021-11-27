Trying to stay strong. Amid Christina Applegate’s multiple sclerosis battle, she has opened about her struggles in a candid message.

“Yup. I turned 50 today,” the Dead to Me star, 50, tweeted on Thursday, November 25. “And I have MS. It’s been a hard one. Sending so much love to all of you this day. Many are hurting today, and I am thinking of you. May we find that strength to lift our heads up. Mine currently is on my pillow. But I try.”

The California native previously opened up about her challenging diagnosis earlier this year.

“Hi friends,” the Bad Moms actress shared via Twitter in August. “A few months ago I was diagnosed with MS. It’s been a strange journey. But I have been so supported by people that I know who also have this condition. It’s been a tough road. But as we all know, the road keeps going. Unless some a—hole blocks it.”

Applegate continued at the time: “As one of my friends that has MS said ‘We wake up and take the indicated action.’ And that’s what I do. So now I ask for privacy. As I go through this thing. Thank you xo.”

MS is a chronic disease that affects the central nervous system — the brain and the spinal cord — and occurs when the immune system attacks nerve fibers and myelin sheathing inside the brain and spinal cord, according to the Mayo Clinic.

Since the Married With Children alum’s diagnosis, she has been vocal about her health journey.

“Being technically disabled is what it is,” the Samantha Who alum tweeted in October while watching Selma Blair’s documentary about her own MS battle. “I didn’t know what MS was before I had it. My life is changed forever. But my girl Selma Blair documented the first year. Which is hard. Please watch her documentary. Introducing Selma Blair. An intimate look inside a person with MS.”

She later added, “I’m not a strong woman. I’m a person with MS. I’m sad about it all the time. But I hope one day I will be a fighter.”

Applegate’s Netflix costar James Marsden also couldn’t help gush over Applegate’s strength amid this difficult journey.

“That is her character. It is just who she is. Nothing is going to keep her down and she is going to battle and fight through anything and I admire her as a person,” the 27 Dresses actor, 48, revealed to Entertainment Tonight in September. “Just as a compassionate, wonderful human being who is fun to work with but is also, in addition to that, anything that life will throw at her, she will figure out a way to not let it keep her down. And she is doing exactly that and it is really, really inspiring to see. But honestly, that is no surprise to me because that’s who she is as a character and as a human being.”