Adios, El Moussa! It’s Christina Anstead now. The 35-year-old HGTV star took her husband’s moniker on Instagram just weeks after she wed Ant Anstead in a romantic ceremony at their California home.

Us Weekly confirmed that the pair tied the knot at their West Coast house on December 22 after more than a year of dating. In attendance for the nuptials were Christina’s daughter, Taylor, 8, and son Brayden, 3, whom she shares with ex-husband Tarek El Moussa, and the Wheeler Dealers cohost’s two kids from a previous marriage, daughter, Amelie, 15, and son, Archie, 12.

The couple later jetted off to a romantic vacation in Bora Bora. “Magic hour,” the reality star captioned a sweet post of the newlyweds kissing in front of a picturesque background, which included a sunset, palm trees and glistening water.

As for Christina’s ex, a source told Us Weekly that Tarek, 37, “is happy for Christina,” adding that he has “moved on but still cares about her deeply.” (The Flip or Flop costars split in December 2016 after seven years of marriage.)

Us Weekly broke the news in January 2018 that Christina and the British TV host were dating. The home improvement guru opened up to Us about her relationship with Ant later that year.

“This is by far the happiest I’ve been in a while. I’m really excited about the future,” Christina gushed to Us in June. “I’m excited about the show, I’m excited about the move, I’m in a great relationship, my kids are doing well. Everything’s going really good.”

Christina added at the time: “Ant is an amazing guy. He’s a great father. He’s so grounded. He really lifts me up. He’s so supportive … he’s just an amazing, amazing man.”

