Top 5

Stories

Health Update

Christina Haack Wonders Whether ‘Unexplained Health’ Issues Are Related to Breast Implants

Christina Haack Asks If Her Health Issues Are Related to Breast Implants
Christina Haack Stewart Cook/Shutterstock

Thinking things through. Christina Hall (née Haack) wondered whether her breast implants could be causing some of the health problems she’s been having — and asked her fans if they’ve experienced anything similar.

“Been super exhausted lately so on a kick to get back into my body,” the Flip or Flop alum, 39, wrote via Instagram on Saturday, December 17. “I’ve had some unexplained health stuff for years and now I’m considering the thought that this could be Breast implant related. Does anyone else have any experience with this subject? I’m curious on all the ladies take on this.”

The interior designer posed the question in a post dedicated to “Self Care Saturday” that showed her listening to a meditation app while wearing an LED light helmet. The Christina on the Coast alum added that she and her husband, Joshua Hall, had been “tag teaming” the care of her three children, who’d all been sick. Christina shares Taylor, 12, and Brayden, 7, with ex-husband Tarek El Moussa and son Hudson, 3, with Ant Anstead.

Christina Haack Courtesy of Christina Hall/Instagram

In her caption, the HGTV personality also shared some of her health issues. “Inflammation, autoimmune issues (Hashimoto’s disease, PCOS, Raynaud’s syndrome), unexplained skin rashes, joint and muscle pain, dry eyes, GI issues, SIBO, acid reflux, brain fog, hormone imbalances, swollen lymph nodes and adrenal fatigue,” she wrote. “I test positive for ANA. I’m gluten free and mostly dairy free.”

The Christina in the Country host noted that she’s already had some of her cosmetic work undone, writing: “I had all my under eye filler dissolved as it was causing an inflammatory reaction as well. For now just working on detoxing and positive mind set.”

The Wellness Remodel author has been open about her health struggles over the years, revealing in October 2021 that she’s suffered from “extreme stomach pain” since 2016. “It has been written off as stress and doctors have tried to put me on all the pills/meds but luckily I realized masking it wasn’t the answer,” she wrote via Instagram at the time. “I wanted to fix the problem so I really focused on my nutrition and it seemed to get better but then last year it was triggered again and all of a sudden the stomach pain was back.”

Josh and Christina Hall Courtesy of Christina Hall/Instagram

Christina explained that her doctors performed an endoscopy and tested her for small intestinal bacterial overgrowth (SIBO) to diagnose the cause of her pain.

“Basically if I don’t eat SUPER clean I get a horrible burning sensation. I finally found the right doctor who didn’t just tell me to take Acid Controllers,” she told her followers. “Now just praying everything comes back [OK] and some rounds of antibiotics will kill off whatever bacteria it is that’s damaging my GI tract. I’ve talked to a lot of people about this and just want to advocate how important it is to trust your own health instincts and not ignore things going on in your body.”

