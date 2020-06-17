— Christina Milian shared her favorite 100 percent non-toxic bath time essential, Evereden’s Baby Shampoo & Body Wash and Baby Moisturizing Lotion, for son Isaiah on Instagram.



— Levis hosted a Use Your Voice Instagram Live talk with Tarana Burke, Founder of the ‘me too.’ movement, Yaba Blay, scholar-activist and creative, Vernetta R. Perkins, attorney and Executive Director of Selma-Dallas County Education Foundation and Latosha Brown, CoFounder of Black Voters Matter.

— Brent Qvale and Tom Murro passed a football around with Dolores Catania for the Miami Project Buoniconti Fund Any Ball Any Bucket challenge to help cure paralysis.



— Janel Parrish filmed her new movie Mighty Oak at Le Stats Coffee Shop in North Park, California.

Celebrity Foodies

— Doja Cat, Da Baby and James Harden all dined separately at Prime 112 in Miami.