Before Kevin Costner and Christine Baumgartner reached an agreement on their divorce, she claimed that her ex dragged out the process.
In court documents obtained by Us Weekly, Baumgartner, 49, alleged that Costner, 68, made “multiple and conflicting proposals” which increased the pair’s legal fees.
“On September 11 further settlement discussions commenced between the parties directly with [Kevin] sending [Christine] a letter outlining his proposal for resolution,” the docs read. “[Christine] was fully prepared to accept a proposal until a formal letter was received from [Kevin’s] counsel on September 13 that revised the terms of the proposal.”
Baumgartner’s lawyer revealed that they had been making “substantial efforts” to communicate with Costner’s legal team in an attempt to come to a “final resolution.”
The exes finalized their divorce on Tuesday, September 19, following their messy four-month legal battle. Details of their settlement have not been made public.
Following the news of their agreement, Baumgartner was spotted out and about in Montecito, California, as she ran some errands. The model was dressed casually in leggings and a long-sleeved shirt as she walked out of a local Trader Joe’s store.
Baumgartner initially filed for divorce from Costner in May after 19 years of marriage. The pair share sons Cayden, 16, and Hayes, 14, and daughter Grace, 12. (Costner also shares daughters Annie, 39, and Lily, 36, and son Joe, 35, with ex-wife Cindy Silva and son Liam, 27, with ex Bridget Rooney.)
Throughout their legal battle, Costner and Baumgartner have been at odds over child support and the terms of their prenuptial agreement. Baumgartner initially requested $248,000 per month in child support from Costner but temporarily received $129,755 per month. However, a judge ruled in favor of the actor over Baumgartner in September and set the payments at $63,209.
Costner spoke out about his divorce following the hearing. “This is a horrible place to be, but this is where we’re at,” he said while noting he still cares about Baumgartner. “It feels so bad and we’re talking about somebody I love on the other side, I just can’t.”
While the twosome’s divorce and child support cases are settled, they will return to court in November for a trial over their prenup.
“Kevin knows Christine is far from done,” an insider exclusively shared with Us earlier this month. “He’s relieved that step one has [gone his way]… but Christine is sure as hell not giving up on the overall war.”