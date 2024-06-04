Christine Quinn’s estranged husband, Christian Dumontet, appeared in Los Angeles criminal court on Tuesday, June 4, to face the judge since being charged with domestic violence — the first time he’s been seen in public since his arrest in March.

Flanked by his lawyers in the courthouse hallway and immersed in conversation, Dumontet, 45, sipped coffee in a dark grey suit and tie wearing his signature glasses — and sans his wedding ring, an eyewitness told Us Weekly.

His bodyguard was also close by as Dumontet sat stoic, and at times laughing amid conversation, in the courtroom awaiting the judge.

With his lawyer, Alexandra Kazarian, by his side, Dumontet did not enter a plea as he stood at the podium, instead, Kazarian requested another hearing on July 26.

The judge released Dumontet but under specific orders not to have any contact with the former reality star or their son and to stay 100 yards away from them and their once-shared Los Angeles home where he was arrested.

According to Quinn’s attorney, Jacqueline Sparagna, Dumontet was served with a criminal protective order at the courthouse for his arraignment, which is a new development in the case.

“That’s the most important thing — is the criminal protective order is now in place,” she tells Us, which she adds is “indefinite.”

“He can’t go near her.”

There are now two protective orders in place against the tech mogul. The other is a civil protective order, a hearing for which has been continued to July 30. A temporary order in that case has been extended until that date.

Her attorney noted Dumontet’s team filed a motion for reconsideration of substituted service which she says is now “moot” because he was already served this morning.

“We never know when he’s going to show up. We believe he has been hiding out in the Four Seasons [hotel] and it’s been hard to serve him. So this is a win,” Sparagna continued. “We are happy he showed up like he was supposed to and faced the music.”

Dumontet was arrested in March following an alleged domestic violence incident with Quinn, 35. At the time, he was charged with assault with a deadly weapon after allegedly hitting the pair’s son, Christian, with a bag of glass while attempting to throw it at Quinn.

Following the alleged altercation, a temporary restraining order was put in place immediately. Dumontet was subsequently taken into custody again less than 24 hours later when he violated the order by returning to their house.

In court documents, Quinn accused Dumontet of throwing “dog feces” at her during a separate argument days earlier, at which time he allegedly urinated on the floor and threw floral arrangements on the ground. She claimed that she locked him out of their house as a result.

Later in March, Dumontet filed a restraining order against Quinn. He claimed in court documents that he confronted Quinn after their dogs urinated on his belongings, throwing a trash bag at the wall that was filled with rags and paper towels.

While Quinn’s request for a temporary restraining order against Dumontet was granted in April, Dumontet’s request for a restraining order against Quinn was denied. Quinn later claimed that Dumontet was in hiding to evade being served with the restraining order, but he was eventually served with the documents in May.

Dumontet was charged with three misdemeanor counts of child abuse/endangerment, assault and violation of a protective order in May. Sparagna said at the time that they were “extremely satisfied with the decision,” adding that it was “a crucial step toward safeguarding the legal and personal interests of both victims” and they trusted that “the matter will continue to be handled with the utmost seriousness it deserves.”

In April, Dumontet filed for divorce from Quinn and requested full legal and physical custody of the pair’s son. Quinn also sought sole legal and physical custody of their only child, claiming in court documents that Dumontet’s “actions and behavior have put our son’s health and wellbeing at risk.” She asked that Dumontet not be granted “any visitation of our son whatsoever.”

Quinn and Dumontet married in December 2019 after meeting the year prior. They welcomed their son in May 2021.