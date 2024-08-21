Christine Quinn’s estranged husband Christian Dumontet is making more claims about his ex as their messy divorce continues.

Dumontet, 44, asked a superior court judge in Los Angeles on Tuesday, August 20, to amend the temporary restraining order against him by Quinn, 35, Us Weekly can confirm. According to court documents, Dumontet made a barrage of accusations against the former Selling Sunset star.

He claimed, for one, that she has run up an “egregious” $10,000 water bill and neglected his L.A. mansion, after she was awarded sole use of the property as part of the restraining order. Dumontet accused Quinn of “not maintaining the property” and alleged that she “abandoned” the home, claiming that the Selling Sunset alum hasn’t lived there since at least July.

Dumontet has also asked Quinn for $29,000 a month in rental reimbursement for the house since March and noted that he wants to be reimbursed for various Hermès bags that were purchased with his “separate property” as “investment items” for Quinn.

Quinn’s legal team has since issued a response to Dumontet, denying the water bill allegations.

“There is no water damage or emergency at the house. We believe this is just an unpaid LADWP bill that hasn’t been paid for months,” her attorney wrote, per court docs. The lawyers noted that any water issue is not Quinn’s fault, alleging: “There have been ongoing problems with water leaks since September 2023, when a pipe burst flooded the basement.”

Quinn’s legal team is asking for Dumontet’s motion to be denied.

Quinn and Dumontet separated in March after five years of marriage. Around the same time, Us confirmed that Dumontet had been arrested for assault with a deadly weapon, allegedly throwing a bag with glass in it that missed Quinn and hit their 2-year-old son, Christian.

The following month, Dumontet officially filed for divorce from Quinn, who is seeking sole legal and physical custody of their son. Dumontet was formally charged with three misdemeanor counts of child abuse/endangerment, assault and violation of a protective order in May.

A judge issued a criminal protective order against Dumontet, stating that he stay away from Quinn. In their Tuesday response, the former reality star’s legal team has noted that Dumontet “continues to violate” the restraining order. They also claim he has moved out of the United States and is “obligated to continue to pay for maintenance on the property,” which he allegedly has not done.

“Since he was arrested, he has not paid any child support, spousal support, or paid for any maintenance or utilities,” the court docs filed by Quinn’s team state of Dumontet.