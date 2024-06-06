Christine Quinn has accused her estranged husband, Christian Dumontet, of violating her restraining order against him by sending a stranger to spy on her.

According to documents obtained by Us Weekly, the Selling Sunset star’s attorney, Jaqueline Sparagna, filed a notice Wednesday, June 5, in Los Angeles County Superior Court revealing that security cameras caught a strange man trespassing on her property on May 27. Nine days later, that man was spotted with Dumontet, 45, following a hearing in Los Angeles criminal court on Tuesday, June 4.

During the hearing, a judge issued a criminal restraining order against Dumontet on charges of domestic violence, and gave specific orders not to have any contact with Quinn, 35, or their 3-year-old son, Christian, and to stay 100 yards away from them and their once-shared Los Angeles home.

Standing alongside his lawyer, Alexandra Kazarian, Dumontet did not enter a plea as he stood at the podium. Kazarian instead requested another hearing on July 26.

According to Sparagna’s June 5 filing, “Dumontet sent an agent on his behalf to the property to effectively spy on Mrs. Quinn. On May 27, 2024, Mrs. Quinn received an alert on her cell phone that a person was on her property. At the time, she was not home. Luckily, she had just installed new cameras on the property to ensure that Mr. Dumontet and his agents abided by the terms of the [domestic violence restraining order] — to stay 100 yards away from [her home].”

Quinn “watched an unknown man live from her phone application snooping around her garage and in front of her pool,” the filing continued. “He was located in an area of the property that was not available to the public. Mrs. Quinn did not recognize the person to be associated with Mr. Dumontet; he was a complete stranger. Regardless, Mrs. Quinn was understandably terrified because she thought this trespasser was attempting to burglarize her home (it had been burglarized in the past).”

Eventually, the man walked away from the property “without apparent incident.” No report was made. The filing included a photo of the man wearing a nondescript coat, jeans and hat.

Flash-forward to Dumontet’s June 4 arraignment. After Dumontet left court, “he was photographed by an employee” of Us Weekly, which published the photos “in an article later that afternoon,” the filing stated, sharing two photos of Dumontet and his entourage, which included a man that Quinn recognized as “the trespasser” from days prior.

“The trespasser was photographed next to Mr. Dumontet, wearing the EXACT SAME outfit that he was wearing when he trespassed at [Quinn’s home] — the same hat, jacket, jeans, and shoes!” the document alleged. “There is no dispute that this trespasser is an agent and/or associate of Mr. Dumontet.”

Dumontet “knew he was not permitted to be at the property, and sent his agent there to spy on Mrs. Quinn nonetheless” — thereby violating the restraining order “in contempt of court,” Sparagna continued.

At the moment, Quinn will not pursue contempt charges but “reserves the right to do so should these willful violations” resume. Sparagna alleged that this was not the first time Dumontet “sent an agent on his behalf,” and that he is “forcing [Quinn] and their son out of the marital home by fear of strange men coming and going as they please. She does not feel safe living there.”

Dumontet was arrested in March following an alleged domestic violence incident with Quinn. At the time, the tech entrepreneur was charged with assault with a deadly weapon after allegedly hitting the pair’s son, Christian, with a bag of glass while attempting to throw it at Quinn.

After the alleged incident, a temporary restraining order was put in place immediately. Dumontet was taken into custody again less than 24 hours later when he violated the order by returning to their house.

In court documents, Quinn accused Dumontet of throwing “dog feces” at her during a separate argument days earlier, at which time he allegedly urinated on the floor and threw floral arrangements on the ground. She claimed that she locked him out of their house as a result.

Later in March, Dumontet filed a restraining order against Quinn. He claimed in court documents that he confronted Quinn after their dogs urinated on his belongings, throwing a trash bag at the wall that was filled with rags and paper towels.

While Quinn’s request for a temporary restraining order against Dumontet was granted in April, Dumontet’s request for a restraining order against Quinn was denied. Quinn later claimed that Dumontet was in hiding to avoid being served with the restraining order.

In May, he was ultimately served and charged with three misdemeanor counts of child abuse/endangerment, assault and violation of a protective order. Sparagna said at the time that they were “extremely satisfied with the decision,” noting that it was “a crucial step toward safeguarding the legal and personal interests of both victims” and they trusted that “the matter will continue to be handled with the utmost seriousness it deserves.”

Dumontet filed to divorce Quinn in April and requested full legal and physical custody of Christian. Quinn also sought sole legal and physical custody of their only child, claiming in court documents that Dumontet’s “actions and behavior have put our son’s health and wellbeing at risk.” She asked that Dumontet not be granted “any visitation of our son whatsoever.”

Quinn and Dumontet married in December 2019 after meeting the year prior. They welcomed Christian in May 2021.