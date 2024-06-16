Christine Quinn is in good spirits despite an ongoing legal battle, according to Selling Sunset star Nicole Young.

“She’s doing great despite everything she’s dealing with and what’s going on,” Young, 37, exclusively told Us Weekly at the Sixth Annual Critics Choice Real TV Awards on Saturday, June 15. “I’m really proud of her.”

Young continued, “She’s got her game face on and she’s not one to be taken down. She’s in a really good headspace and she’s doing well so it’s been fun to be with her.”

Young and Quinn, 35, were previously colleagues at the Oppenheim Group real estate brokerage in California, which is the subject of Netflix’s Selling Sunset. Quinn left both the agency and the reality TV show in April 2022. Young, meanwhile, made her Selling Sunset debut in 2023’s season 6. (Young attended Saturday’s red carpet, wearing a Bishme Cromartie gown, in support of the Netflix docuseries.)

Since Quinn took a step back from Selling Sunset, she has been embroiled in a legal battle with her estranged husband, Christian Richard. Quinn and Richard, who share 2-year-old son Christian, separated in March after nearly five years of marriage.

Us confirmed at the time that Richard, 45, had been arrested for assault with a deadly weapon after allegedly throwing a bag with glass in it at Quinn. The glass missed the reality TV star and instead hit their son.

Richard was subsequently taken into police custody and booked for assault. After posting a $30,000 bond, he was released from jail. At the same time, Quinn filed a temporary restraining order against Richard. He was arrested the next day for violating the TRO terms.

After Richard posted bail for a second time, he filed his own restraining order against Quinn and it has since been denied by a judge.

Us confirmed one month later in April that Richard officially filed for divorce from Quinn, citing “irreconcilable differences.” Quinn is now seeking sole legal and physical custody of son Christian, claiming that Richard’s “actions and behavior have put [their] son’s health and wellbeing at risk.”

Richard has not publicly addressed any of Quinn’s claims. He was formally charged with three misdemeanor counts of child abuse/endangerment, assault and violation of a protective order last month.

“He [Richard] has now been formally charged with child abuse against his 2-year-old toddler, assault against Christine Quinn, and for violating a restraining order,” Quinn’s attorney said in a May statement. “We believe this development is a crucial step toward safeguarding the legal and personal interests of both victims and trust that the matter will continue to be handled with the utmost seriousness it deserves.”

Richard did not enter a plea during a June hearing, leading a judge to issue a criminal restraining order.

With reporting by Mike Vulpo