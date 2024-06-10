Christine Quinn reunited with her former Selling Sunset cast members amid her divorce from her estranged husband, Christian Dumontet.

Quinn, 35, was all smiles as she posed with Davina Potratz and Nicole Young while attending an event for White Fox Boutique in West Hollywood, California. In another snap, Quinn lay across Potratz and Young as they sat on a couch. Potratz and Quinn wore matching strapless mid-length gray dresses.

“🔥 Who’s ready for hot girl summer? 🔥 @whitefoxboutique I am! 😉,” Quinn captioned the Sunday, June 9, Instagram upload.

Quinn’s former boss Jason Oppenheim shared a pic via his Instagram Story on Sunday, posing with Quinn, Potratz and Mary Fitzgerald.

In another Instagram post from the evening, Quinn dramatically turned around to face the camera while she sat in a car. In a since-deleted caption, Quinn wrote, “Now taking baby daddy applications 🥵.”

Us Weekly confirmed Quinn’s exit from the Netflix show in August 2022, following a five-season run. Quinn went on to start RealOpen, a real estate brokerage cofounded by Dumontet.

The reunion comes days after Quinn accused Dumontet of violating her restraining order by sending a stranger to spy on her. Quinn’s attorney, Jaqueline Sparagna, filed a notice revealing that a man was trespassing her property in May, per court documents obtained by Us. Days later, the man was spotted with Dumontet after a June hearing in Los Angeles criminal court.

In the hearing, a judge issued a criminal restraining order against Dumontet on charges of domestic violence. The judge also gave orders to have no contact with Quinn or the pair’s 3-year-old son, Christian, as well as staying 100 yards away from them and their formerly shared home.

Back in March, Dumontet was arrested following an alleged domestic violence incident with Quinn. He was charged with assault with a deadly weapon after allegedly hitting Chrisian with a bag of glass he attempted to throw at Quinn. A temporary restraining order was put in place immediately.

However, Dumontet violated the order by returning to his and Quinn’s home, and he was taken into custody again less than 24 hours later.

Dumontet attempted to file a restraining order against Quinn, but his request was denied. In May, he was served and charged with three misdemeanor counts of child abuse/endangerment, assault and violation of a protective order.

The following month, Dumontet filed to divorce Quinn and requested full legal and physical custody of Christian. Quinn, for her part, also sought sole legal and physical custody of their child and asked that Dumontet not be granted “any visitation of our son whatsoever.”

Quinn and Dumontet exchanged vows in December 2019, welcoming Christian less than two years later.